Britney Spears Announces She’s Had a Miscarriage: “This Is a Devastating Time for Any Parent”

Britney Spears has had a miscarriage.

The singer publicly announced that she and her fiance Sam Asghari have lost their baby in an Instagram post on Saturday. The news comes a little over a month after Spears revealed she was pregnant and six months after the singer was released from a 13-year conservatorship.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” Spears wrote. “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However, we were overly excited to share the good news.”

Spears concludes her statement, which is on behalf of her and Asghari, in the caption of the Instagram post. “We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family,” she wrote. “Thank you for your support.”

In a reply to the announcement, Asghari responded, “We will have a miracle soon.”

Spears first made the announcement that she was pregnant with her and Ashghari’s first child on April 11 in an anecdote referencing the couple’s then-recent Hawaiian vacation. Asghari confirmed the news in his own Instagram announcement later that day, writing, “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do.”

Spears and Asghari have been engaged since September 2021. The singer has two sons, Jayden and Preston, from her relationship with ex-husband Kevin Federline.