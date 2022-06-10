Britney Spears Marries Sam Asghari in Intimate Los Angeles Ceremony

During a hearing regarding her controversial conservatorship held almost one year ago to the day, on June 23, 2021, Britney Spears delivered a 30-minute bombshell testimony during which she detailed a vision for the future. “I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby.”

Seven months after the conservatorship was dissolved, Spears, 40, took a step closer today toward reaching that real deal and writing her own fairy tale ending by marrying Sam Asghari, 28, in a Los Angeles ceremony, a rep for the actor confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday night.

People reports that the ceremony was “fairly intimate” with close to 60 guests from their inner circles while Page Six reported that guest list included Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Donatella Versace and power lawyer Mathew Rosengart, who helped dissolve the singer’s 13-year conservatorship.

“I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married. I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way. I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can’t wait for the future they will build together,” Asghari’s rep, Brandon Cohen of BAC Talent, told THR.

The news shouldn’t come as a surprise to any of Spears’s followers as she’s been teasing developments in recent months. On Instagram, a platform that has emerged as her primary source of connecting with her fans and disseminating official communication, Spears posted an image of a veil and also shared a home visit from Versace, who, as it turned out, designed a custom dress for the occasion. That came after a September 2021 announcement that she and Asghari got engaged. He proposed with a 4-carat round-cut diamond ring designed by Forever Diamonds NY’s jeweler Roman Malayev.

Spears and Asghari reportedly met while filming a music video for her track “Slumber Party” in 2016. In a recent GQ interview, Asghari opened up on their early romance. “It was the humbleness that attracted me. She was very humble and she had a beautiful soul.” She once posted, “Every day he inspires me to be a better person and that makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world!!”

The marriage is her third and Asghari’s first. She was previously wed to Jason Alexander (a union that was annulled) and onetime backup dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. In addition to modeling and acting, Asghari, who has been seen in Black Monday, PBC, Dollface and the upcoming Hot Seat, maintains his own fitness company, Asghari Fitness.

The day did not go down without incident. In the mid-afternoon, Alexander was arrested on Spears’s property after attempting to crash the wedding. Alexander, who married Spears in 2004 in a quickie Las Vegas wedding that lasted only 55 hours, live-streamed the activity on Instagram. “Britney Spears invited me here. She’s my first wife, my only wife,” he says in one clip. “I’m here to crash the wedding.”

In another clip, he gains access to a tented wedding venue with a giant floral backdrop as workers appear to be putting the finishing touches on the event. It’s unclear how he was able to make it past security and roam so freely at what was expected to be an intimate and heavily monitored event. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt. Cameron Henderson told the Associated Press that officers responded to a trespassing call and detained Alexander at the site after officers learned of a warrant for his arrest in another county.

Rosengart, who was hired by Spears and successfully worked to unwind the conservatorship in her favor, confirmed Alexander’s arrest and his intention to see him prosecuted for his actions. In a statement first reported by Page Six, Rosengart said, “I express my thanks to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department for their prompt response and good work. I’m working closely with law enforcement to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

As for that other half of the vision Spears mentioned in her testimony, that’s still the goal. The couple announced last month that Spears suffered a miscarriage just weeks after confirming that they were expecting their first child. “We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family,” they said in a joint statement.

Asghari then told GQ, “That’s just the joy of life, I think, is procreation. And that’s just a next step.”