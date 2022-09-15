Brittany Snow and ‘Selling the OC’ Star Tyler Stanaland Split After Two Years of Marriage

Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland are separating after two years of marriage.

Snow, known for starring in the Pitch Perfect films and the 2022 horror flick X, and Stanaland, a castmember on Netflix’s unscripted real estate series Selling the OC, shared the news to their Instagram accounts on Wednesday with nearly identical statements. The pair, who tied the knot in March 2020 after getting engaged a year prior, both accompanied their statements with the same black-and-white photo of Snow resting her chin on Stanaland’s shoulder during a subway ride.

“After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Snow wrote. “This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives.”

The star continued, “We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

Among Snow’s film credits are roles in John Tucker Must Die, Hairspray, the three Pitch Perfect films and this year’s Ti West-directed horror movie X, while her previous TV work includes the Fox drama Almost Family. Stanaland is one of the real estate agents featured on Selling the OC, a Selling Sunset spinoff that debuted last month.