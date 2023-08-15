Bruce Willis’ Wife Gives Blunt Update Amid His Dementia Battle: “I’m Not Good”

Emma Heming Willis posted a candid update about her struggle amid her husband Bruce Willis’ dementia battle.

The Willis family publicly revealed in 2022 that the 68-year-old Pulp Fiction star was diagnosed with aphasia and was retiring from acting. Since then, Heming Willis has served as the actor’s caregiver during his struggle with the devastating disease, which is known to put an incredible emotional strain on the families of those afflicted.

The 45-year-old former model and Make Time Wellness founder posted an Instagram video Monday that she described as “a care partner PSA.” Heming Willis explained why she had previously asked people who are similarly taking care of a loved one with dementia to send her photos of “something beautiful.”

“I just think it’s so important for us to break up our thinking, which can feel, for me, very much like doom and gloom,” she said. “I know it looks like I’m out living my best life. I have to make a conscious effort every single day to live the best life that I can … I do that myself, I do that for my two children, and for Bruce, who would not want me to live any other way. I don’t want it to be misconstrued that, like, I’m good, because I’m not. I’m not good. But I have to put my best foot forward for the sake of myself and my family.”

“When we are not looking after ourselves, we cannot look after anyone that we love. I’m just doing the best that I can always … just take a moment out of your day and break it up for a second and look for something beautiful.”

“When we are not looking after ourselves, we are no good to the people we love who we want to show up for and take care of,” she added in the comments. “I don’t have this down to a fine-science either, but I try. It’s an affirmation I use daily so it’s kept in the forefront of my mind. Your pictures, words of support and love for me and my family were felt.”

The duo were married in 2009 and had two daughters, Mabel (11) and Evelyn (9). Willis also has three adult children from his marriage to Demi Moore – Tallulah (29), Rumer (34) and Scout (31).

In February, the family gave an update that Willis’ condition had progressed into frontotemporal dementia. “While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” read a statement released by Willis’ family. “FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”