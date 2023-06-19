Rumer Willis Shares First Photo of Dad Bruce Holding His Baby Granddaughter on Father’s Day

Rumer Willis shared a photo of her dad, Bruce Willis, holding a photo of her baby daughter on Father’s Day.

In an Instagram post, Rumer wrote: “Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life. His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful. Papa I’m so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game….”

In one photo, Willis — who was diagnosed with a form of dementia called frontotemporal dementia earlier this year — holds Louetta, who was born in April. In another, Rumer holds the baby while Willis stands next to her with his arm around her.

This marks the first photos of Bruce with his new granddaughter that have been made public.



Bruce turned 68 in March, and his family at the time shared videos of their celebration, with wife Emma also sharing a video in which she opened up about dealing with feelings of grief and sadness on a daily basis.

“I have started the morning by crying as you can see by my swollen eyes and snotty nose. I just think it’s important that you see all sides of this,” she said. “I always get this message or people always tell me that like, ‘You’re so strong. I don’t know how you do it.’ I’m not given a choice. I wish I was.”

Meanwhile, Rumer also paid tribute to her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, on his first Father’s Day as a dad in the same aforementioned post.

She wrote: “Thank you for building a beautiful garden for Lou to play in and eat from. Thank you for filling the house with music for her to hear 🎶 Thank you for all the late night diaper changes and silly faces. I’m so grateful our girl has a papa that loves her so much and someone so goofy and weird so she knows that’s ok for her to be too. Thank you for the greatest girl I could imagine in my wildest dreams.”