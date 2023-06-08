Bryan Cranston Says He’ll Shut Down Mezcal and Production Companies by 2026: “I Want to Change the Paradigm”

Bryan Cranston is looking at temporarily winding down his career in the next few years.

Speaking to British GQ magazine for its June cover story, the Breaking Bad and Asteroid City star laid out his plans for the next several years, which includes shutting down his production company and selling his half of mezcal company Dos Hombres, which he co-founded with former co-star Aaron Paul.

He also plans to move to another country, likely France, with wife Robin Dearden, for at least six months. “For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail,” Cranston says. “She’s been the plus one, she’s been the wife of a celebrity. She’s had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we’re uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it.”

Cranston, who will be 70 in 2026, says he wants to “change the paradigm once again,” learn the language of wherever they move and spend their days cooking and gardening.

“I want to have that experience,” he explains. “I want to go for day trips and have the fire in the fireplace and drink wine with new friends and not read scripts. It’s not going to be like, ‘Oh, I’ll read and see what I’m going to do.’ No, it’s a pause. It’s a stop. I won’t be thinking about [work]. I’m not going to be taking phone calls.”

He adds of temporarily stepping away from his career, “It’s about taking a chance. I’m used to that feeling — of not knowing.”

In the lengthy profile, he also addresses why he’s doing a Malcolm in the Middle reunion.

“I’m curious about that family 20 years later,” Cranston says of Malcolm in the Middle. “What happened to them? Where are they? What are the kids doing? They’re grown men now.”

As for other reunions, the actor says there was talk of doing a Breaking Bad 15-year reunion, but he thought, “‘In a quick five years from now we’re going to do the 20 and then the 25, then the… ’ It’s like, let’s not try to do too much.”