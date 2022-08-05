Events of the Week: ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘A League of Their Own’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Bullet Train, Easter Sunday, Prey and A League of Their Own.
Bullet Train Los Angeles premiere
Sony’s Bullet Train stopped in Los Angeles on Monday, where stars Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (Bad Bunny), Zazie Beetz and Logan Lerman walked the red carpet.
Easter Sunday premiere
Jo Koy debuted his family comedy Easter Sunday on Tuesday at the TCL Chinese Theatre alongside costars Jimmy O. Yang and Tiffany Haddish, producer Dan Lin and director Jay Chandrasekhar.
Prey premiere
The stars and filmmakers from the action-thriller Prey, the latest entry in the Predator franchise, celebrated the film’s upcoming debut on Hulu in Westwood on Tuesday. Stars Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush and Dane DiLiegro, director Dan Trachtenberg and writer Patrick Aison joined guests including Jack Quaid, Doug Jones and Paula Abdul.
Bodies Bodies Bodies New York screening
A24 hosted a special screening of its film Bodies Bodies Bodies on Tuesday in Brooklyn, with castmembers Maria Bakalova, Amandla Stenberg, Lee Pace, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders and Rachel Sennott.
A League of Their Own Los Angeles premiere
Amazon’s series adaptation of the hit film continued its press tour on Thursday, with a Los Angeles premiere at UCLA’s Easton Stadium.
I Love My Dad L.A. premiere
Magnolia Pictures hosted a premiere event for its new film, starring James Morosini, Patton Oswalt and Claudia Sulewski, at Largo at the Coronet on Thursday.
Send Help special screening
ALLBLK’s new series Send Help, from Jean Elie and writer Mike Gauyo, screened at The London West Hollywood on Thursday.
Baby2Baby Back2School distribution event
Baby2Baby welcomed hundreds of students and their families at Christopher Dena Elementary in East Los Angeles on Thursday for its annual Back2School distribution event. NBA All-Star Chris Paul and wife Jada Paul hosted the celebration and were joined by Elaine Welteroth and Jennifer Meyer to help provide backpacks, school supplies, new back-to-school outfits, hygiene kits, groceries, sporting equipment, books and more.
AFI Fellows Thirteen Lives screening
AFI hosted a screening of Ron Howard’s new film for its fellows on July 29, followed by a discussion with the director and producer.
Uncoupled Hamptons screening
Neil Patrick Harris and Darren Star screened their new Netflix series in the Hamptons on Saturday, July 30 in front of guests Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann, Selma Blair, Nathan Lane, Eric Ripert, Rachel Zoe, John Benjamin Hickey, Don Lemon and Shawn Levy.
Luck premiere
On Saturday, Apple celebrated the premiere of animated film Luck at The Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, with stars Eva Noblezada, Colin O’Donoghue, John Ratzenberger, Adelynn Spoon, director Peggy Holmes, writer Kiel Murray and producers David Eisenmann, David Ellison and Dana Goldberg.
To Be Seen screening
To Be Seen, a docu-short that highlights the lives of four young TikTokers who suffer from chronic illness, screened at Los Angeles’ Melrose Rooftop Theater on Saturday alongside the cast.
Heirs of Afrika International Women of Power Awards
Yvette Nicole Brown, Heirs of Afrika Founder Koshie Mills, Loni Love and Tabitha Brown were among those who celebrated the fifth annual Heirs of Afrika International Women of Power Awards luncheon in Los Angeles on Sunday at the Sheraton Grande. Love hosted the event, which honors global Black women whose contributions across multiple industries make an impact.
ACE Awards
The Accessories Council hosted the 26th annual ACE Awards on Monday in NYC. Honorees included J Balvin, And Just Like That costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago and Victor Glemaud.
Erich Bergen Chicago party
Erich Bergen celebrated his opening night in Chicago on Broadway at the Hard Rock Hotel New York on Tuesday.
