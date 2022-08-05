Events of the Week: ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘A League of Their Own’ and More

Hiroyuki Sanada, Brian Tyree Henry, Brad Pitt, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (Bad Bunny), Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson at the 'Bullet Train' premiere on Aug. 1.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Bullet Train, Easter Sunday, Prey and A League of Their Own.

Bullet Train Los Angeles premiere

Sony’s Bullet Train stopped in Los Angeles on Monday, where stars Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (Bad Bunny), Zazie Beetz and Logan Lerman walked the red carpet.

Logan Lerman, Masi Oka, Hiroyuki Sanada, Brian Tyree Henry, Bad Bunny, Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz, David Leitch, Kelly McCormick and Andrea Muñoz Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment Tony Vinciquerra and Brad Pitt Courtesy of Sony

Easter Sunday premiere

Jo Koy debuted his family comedy Easter Sunday on Tuesday at the TCL Chinese Theatre alongside costars Jimmy O. Yang and Tiffany Haddish, producer Dan Lin and director Jay Chandrasekhar.

Jo Koy and Tiffany Haddish Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dan Lin, Jay Chandrasekhar, Jeff Small and Nick Reynolds Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Prey premiere

The stars and filmmakers from the action-thriller Prey, the latest entry in the Predator franchise, celebrated the film’s upcoming debut on Hulu in Westwood on Tuesday. Stars Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush and Dane DiLiegro, director Dan Trachtenberg and writer Patrick Aison joined guests including Jack Quaid, Doug Jones and Paula Abdul.

Dane DiLiegro, Ben Rosenblatt, Dakota Beavers, Jhane Myers, Amber Midthunder, Dan Trachtenberg, Stormee Kipp, Patrick Aison and Michelle Thrush Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Asad Ayaz, president of marketing for Disney Studios Content; Patrick Aison; and Steve Asbell, president of production at 20th Century Studios Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Bodies Bodies Bodies New York screening

A24 hosted a special screening of its film Bodies Bodies Bodies on Tuesday in Brooklyn, with castmembers Maria Bakalova, Amandla Stenberg, Lee Pace, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders and Rachel Sennott.

Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Amandla Stenberg, Halina Reijn, Maria Bakalova, Rachel Sennott and Lee Pace Cindy Ord/Getty Images

A League of Their Own Los Angeles premiere

Amazon’s series adaptation of the hit film continued its press tour on Thursday, with a Los Angeles premiere at UCLA’s Easton Stadium.

Amazon Studios COO Albert Cheng, Desta Tedros Reff, Sony vp of current programming Hilarie Holt-Burnett, Amazon Studios head of TV Vernon Sanders, Sony executive vp of comedy development Glenn Adilman, Chanté Adams, Gbemisola Ikumelo, D’Arcy Carden, Abbi Jacobson, Will Graham, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke and Amazon Studios head of diversity, equality and inclusion Latasha Gillespie Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson Michael Kovac/Getty Images

I Love My Dad L.A. premiere

Magnolia Pictures hosted a premiere event for its new film, starring James Morosini, Patton Oswalt and Claudia Sulewski, at Largo at the Coronet on Thursday.

Amy Landecker, Patton Oswalt, Claudia Sulewski and James Morosini David Livingston/Getty Images

Send Help special screening

ALLBLK’s new series Send Help, from Jean Elie and writer Mike Gauyo, screened at The London West Hollywood on Thursday.

Macc Plaise, Ana Bowen, Karen Obilom, Jean Elie, Courtney Taylor, Catfish Jean, Karina Bonnefil and Amin Joseph Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Baby2Baby Back2School distribution event

Baby2Baby welcomed hundreds of students and their families at Christopher Dena Elementary in East Los Angeles on Thursday for its annual Back2School distribution event. NBA All-Star Chris Paul and wife Jada Paul hosted the celebration and were joined by Elaine Welteroth and Jennifer Meyer to help provide backpacks, school supplies, new back-to-school outfits, hygiene kits, groceries, sporting equipment, books and more.

Baby2Baby Co-CEO Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Jada Paul, Chris Paul and Baby2Baby Co-CEO Norah Weinstein Michael Kovac/Getty Images

AFI Fellows Thirteen Lives screening

AFI hosted a screening of Ron Howard’s new film for its fellows on July 29, followed by a discussion with the director and producer.

Ron Howard Talisha Elga/AFI

Uncoupled Hamptons screening

Neil Patrick Harris and Darren Star screened their new Netflix series in the Hamptons on Saturday, July 30 in front of guests Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann, Selma Blair, Nathan Lane, Eric Ripert, Rachel Zoe, John Benjamin Hickey, Don Lemon and Shawn Levy.

Dylan Lauren, Jennifer Esposito, Mariska Hargitay, Neil Patrick Harris, Selma Blair, Rachel Zoe and Carla Gugino David Benthal/BFA

Shawn Levy, Darren Star, Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann David Benthal/BFA

Luck premiere

On Saturday, Apple celebrated the premiere of animated film Luck at The Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, with stars Eva Noblezada, Colin O’Donoghue, John Ratzenberger, Adelynn Spoon, director Peggy Holmes, writer Kiel Murray and producers David Eisenmann, David Ellison and Dana Goldberg.

Eva Noblezada, Adelynn Spoon, John Ratzenberger, Colin O’Donoghue Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

To Be Seen screening

To Be Seen, a docu-short that highlights the lives of four young TikTokers who suffer from chronic illness, screened at Los Angeles’ Melrose Rooftop Theater on Saturday alongside the cast.

Paula Sojo, Renee Welch, Dom Snyer and Ash Levi Courtesy of Round Two Agency

Heirs of Afrika International Women of Power Awards

Yvette Nicole Brown, Heirs of Afrika Founder Koshie Mills, Loni Love and Tabitha Brown were among those who celebrated the fifth annual Heirs of Afrika International Women of Power Awards luncheon in Los Angeles on Sunday at the Sheraton Grande. Love hosted the event, which honors global Black women whose contributions across multiple industries make an impact.

Top left to right: Ebonee Davis, Monique Coleman, Tabitha Brown, Naturi Naughton, Kelli Richardson, Victory Boyd, Koshie Mills, Orlena Blanchard, Adjoa Asamoah, Shalom Blac, Estelle, Nyakim Gatwech, Latasha Gillespie, Jaqueline Hamilton | Bottom left to right: Loni Love, Lauryn McClain, China McClain, Sierra McClain, Nandi Madida Robin Lori

ACE Awards

The Accessories Council hosted the 26th annual ACE Awards on Monday in NYC. Honorees included J Balvin, And Just Like That costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago and Victor Glemaud.

Honoree Molly Rogers, Presenters Sarita Choudhury, Mario Cantone, Karen Pittman and honoree Danny Santiago Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Erich Bergen Chicago party

Erich Bergen celebrated his opening night in Chicago on Broadway at the Hard Rock Hotel New York on Tuesday.