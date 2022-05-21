Cannes: Inside Studio 54-Themed Bash Celebrating Biopic ‘Spinning Gold’

- Share this article on Facebook
Timothy Scott Bogart took the microphone 30 minutes before midnight on Thursday inside the Members Club in Cannes and made sure to keep his comments brief so as not to outshine what was about to come.
“This has been literally a 22-year journey,” said Bogart, the son of Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart. He took on the Herculean task of writing, directing and producing a biopic based on his legendary dad. “My father believed that music mattered. That’s all we’re going to do for you tonight — let you feel that music matters and not talk too much about the film.”
In lieu of chatter, Bogart and event producers presented exclusive clips on a big screen next to the stage that showcased that upcoming film, Spinning Gold, about the founding of Casablanca Records and how it produced iconic music acts. Clips featured Broadway star Jeremy Jordan as Neil Bogart, Ledisi as Gladys Knight, Tayla Parx as Donna Summer, Jason Derulo as Ron Isley and Wiz Khalifa as George Clinton, Sebastian Maniscalco as Giorgio Moroder, Jay Pharoah as Cecil Holmes, as well as Chris Redd as Frankie Crocker, among others.
Back to Bogart, because this is where he bid adieu. “We have an incredible evening for you tonight,” he said. “You are in for an extraordinary treat.” He exited the stage, and event producers delivered on that promise by way of exclusive beach-set performances by Jordan, Ledisi and Parx backed by a Parisian choir called Your Gospel Team and a band called NoSketch.
Highlights included Jordan on “Ain’t No Sunshine When She’s Gone,” Ledisi turning out “Midnight Train to Georgia” and Tayla Parx on “Rich” and the trio on “Lean on Me.” The nearly hour-long set concluded with the three teaming up for “Last Dance,” followed by “Greatest Time of My Life.” Judging by the exuberant dance floor, for some guests it might have been.
Now at Studio 54-themed bash on Long Beach in Cannes for “Spinning Gold.” pic.twitter.com/dt2IhDSxsc
— Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) May 20, 2022
Ledisi, who plays Gladys Knight, just turned out with perf of classic Midnight Train to Georgia by Gladys Knight & The Pips…pretty surreal to be on the beach rn pic.twitter.com/B3jqFl1bwN
— Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) May 20, 2022
