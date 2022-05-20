Cannes: Lee Jung-jae, Rebecca Hall, Joel Edgerton and More in The Hollywood Reporter’s Festival Photo Diary

Nothing compares to Cannes.

That has never been more true than it is this year as the international film festival rolled out the iconic red carpet to celebrate a milestone 75th anniversary, as always, against the backdrop of the French Riviera. Welcoming A-list stars, celebrated auteurs, musicians, models and, yes, even TikTok creators, the 2022 Cannes Film Festival recalibrated to maximum energy after two unprecedented years amid the pandemic.

To capture the glamour, stars and scene, The Hollywood Reporter has partnered with award-winning filmmaker, photographer, creative director and visual storyteller Julian Ungano to present exclusive images of Cannes 2022. Ungano segues to THR’s Cannes photo diary after serving as creative director, video and stills creator of the viral content from the world premiere of Dune at the Venice Film Festival. Additionally, Ungano has written and directed two films, And After All and State of the State.

THR will be updating the gallery, with captions from Ungano, through the Cannes Film Festival, which runs May 17-28.

Day 1:

I go straight from the airport to the Le Majestic hotel for my first portrait: Virginie Efira, one of France’s biggest actresses. Nothing like starting off low-key with la maîtresse de cérémonie!

Virginie Efira Courtesy of Julian Ungano

Virginie Efira Courtesy of Julian Ungano

Virginie Efira Courtesy of Julian Ungano

Day 2:

This will forever be known as Top Gun day. I head over to Hotel Martinez and connect with team Top Gun. They’re all only here for about six hours before they leave for the Royal premiere in London.

First stop: director Joe Kosinski. I manage to catch Joe in a suite that Paramount has rented, which could only be described as part office space, part fast food restaurant and part dressing room.

Joe Kosinski Courtesy of Julian Ungano

A quick layover in Lewis Pullman’s room (call sign Bob) to, shall we say, “limber up” with a little liquid courage and then off to the premiere. What an absolute spectacle! I could fill an entire separate album from the premiere, but it’s important to stay on mission here.

Lewis Pullman Courtesy of Julian Ungano

Lewis Pullman Courtesy of Julian Ungano

Lewis Pullman Courtesy of Julian Ungano

Lewis Pullman Courtesy of Julian Ungano

Lewis Pullman Courtesy of Julian Ungano

Day 3:

I head over to the Palais to meet up with one of my favorite actors at the moment, Omar Sy. This is my first time meeting Omar, but we have some great mutual friends and we hit it off immediately. A bushel of flowers match the flowers on his shirt and, boom, we’re off!

Omar Sy Courtesy of Julian Ungano

Omar Sy Courtesy of Julian Ungano

Omar Sy Courtesy of Julian Ungano

Next up are my early candidates for best dressed, Korean icons Lee Jung-jae and Jung Woo Sung. These two walked into the room and everyone stopped what they were doing — a rare quality for people to have.

Lee Jung-jae Courtesy of Julian Ungano

Lee Jung-jae Courtesy of Julian Ungano

Lee Jung-jae Courtesy of Julian Ungano

Jung Woo Sung Courtesy of Julian Ungano

Jung Woo Sung Courtesy of Julian Ungano

Jung Woo Sung Courtesy of Julian Ungano

It’s back over to Martinez to meet up with British actress, director and jury member Rebecca Hall. I’m greeted by her agent of 30 years. I have a quick look around while she finishes getting ready. Rebecca appears to levitate from her bedroom dripping in a new upstart design house called Gucci.

I head back to my room to edit, order a pizza and fall asleep.

Rebecca Hall Courtesy of Julian Ungano

Rebecca Hall Courtesy of Julian Ungano

Rebecca Hall Courtesy of Julian Ungano

Day 4:

Another day, another stroll along La Croisette. I meet Vicky Krieps downstairs by the pool. She’s wearing these beautiful black leather Chanel overalls. We chat for a bit and order a couple of sparkling waters with lemon that never came but we didn’t let it ruin our morning.

Vicky Krieps Courtesy of Julian Ungano

Vicky Krieps Courtesy of Julian Ungano

I meet up with Joel Edgerton at the Screen Australia flat. I could barely keep my eyes open. We agree that after 35, jet lag just hits different. Deux double espressos were promptly consumed.

Joel Edgerton Courtesy of Julian Ungano

Joel Edgerton Courtesy of Julian Ungano

Check back for more photos from the festival.