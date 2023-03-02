Graydon Carter and David Zaslav Teaming to Host Party During Cannes Film Festival

Graydon Carter is heading back to the South of France.

The iconic editor-in-chief is teaming with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav to host a dinner and party during the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. On May 23, the pair will post up at the exclusive Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in nearby Antibes, France, for a private, invite-only fete that is expected to be starry considering the names on the invite.

Carter, the editor of digital weekly Air Mail, hosted many a Cannes to-do during his days running Vanity Fair. His return in 2023 opposite Zaslav, one of Hollywood’s most buzzed-about power players, marks their first party partnership and the first time Carter has hosted a dinner there since he left Vanity Fair. As such, it is Air Mail’s first Cannes showing since its 2019 launch. Carter began hosting his Vanity Fair party there in the mid-1990’s.

The purpose of the party, aside from celebrating the 76th festival, will be to toast the global centennial campaign of Warner Bros. Dubbed ‘Celebrating Every Story,’ the yearlong campaign is marked by a series of events, concerts, special releases, products and experiences across WBD platforms.

Coincidentally, this year will also see an expectedly starry party thrown by Vanity Fair. The magazine, run for a fifth year by Radhika Jones, typically hosts a party every other year during the Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap, and this is the on-again year.

The Cannes Film Festival takes place this year from May 16-27. As recently announced, Triangle of Sadness filmmaker Ruben Östlund is serving as the president of this year’s jury.