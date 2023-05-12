Daryl McCormack and Naomi Ackie to Receive Trophée Chopard Honor During Cannes Film Festival

Chopard has selected a pair of rising stars to honor during the Cannes Film Festival.

Naomi Ackie and Daryl McCormack are set to receive the luxury jeweler’s Trophée Chopard honor during a May 19 ceremony held at Carlton Hotel’s Beach Club during the Cannes Film Festival. As official partner of the fest since 1998, Chopard annually takes a break from the glitz and the glam to shine a light on the film industry’s next generation. Previous recipients include Marion Cotillard, Léa Seydoux, Diane Kruger, Niels Schneider, Florence Pugh and Jessie Buckley.

The honor comes to Ackie and McCormack after they received acclaim for breakout roles: Ackie as late superstar Whitney Houston in the biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody, and McCormack for going head-to-head with Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. As previously announced, they will receive a trophy from Natalie Portman who is serving as godmother of the 22nd ceremony.

Ackie has wrapped filming for Zoë Kravitz in her directorial debut Pussy Island alongside Channing Tatum, Adria Ajona, Christian Slater and Geena Davis. She’s also recently completed filming Oscar-winning Parasite director Bong Joon Ho’s next feature, Mickey 17, alongside Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Pattinson and Steven Yeun. She next stars in Justin Kurzel’s Morning opposite Laura Dern, Benedict Cumberbatch and Noah Jupe.

McCormack, who studied at DIT Conservatory of Music and Drama, next stars in the noir thriller The Lesson opposite Richard E. Grant and Julie Delpy. He recently wrapped filming the gothic thriller The Woman in the Wall opposite Ruth Wilson. His other credits include the series Bad Sisters and Peaky Blinders.