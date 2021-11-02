Comedy Icon Carl Reiner’s Property Set For Auction (Exclusive)

Items from the estate of comedy legend and 11-time Emmy winner Carl Reiner — who died in June 2020 at age 98 — will go up for auction on Dec. 2 during a live sale in Beverly Hills at Julien’s Auctions.

Highlights of the collection include a number of scripts from Reiner’s long list of credits, including the Ocean’s Eleven franchise (one set is housed in a folder marked “Jerry Weintraub Productions,” with an estimate of $400-$600); his 1983 comedy The Man with Two Brains; The New Dick Van Dyke Show; and the 1969 film The Comic, which starred Dick Van Dyke and Mickey Rooney.

The lots in the sale also include a number of awards Reiner received during his lengthy and prolific career which began on Broadway in 1948 when he appeared in the show Inside U.S.A.

“Carl Reiner was a giant among giants among whose many achievements in his illustrious life and career revolutionized comedy as an art form,” said Martin Nolan, executive director/CFO of Julien’s Auctions in a statement. “We are honored to offer these private materials and personal items from his estate that showcase his virtuosity and why he was one of the great comedic talents of all time.”

Ocean’s Eleven franchise scripts marked Jerry Weintraub Productions. Julien's Auctions

Other items going to gavel include a signed letter on White House stationery from Bill Clinton to Reiner in 1999; a bamboo loveseat that sat in the entry of his home in Beverly Hills; and a vintage copy of the Los Angeles Times from the day he was born, March 20, 1922 that is marked “Carl’s First Day.” For auction-goers looking to recreate the feel of what Reiner’s work space was like, there’s even a four-draw metal file cabinet going up for bid, filled with representative paperwork, that he kept in his home office from the 1970s to the 2000s, with an estimate of $500-$700.