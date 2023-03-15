Carlton Hotel in Cannes Opens Following Two-Year Renovation, Debuts Luxury Residences

A familiar sight returned to the Carlton in Cannes on Wednesday: a red carpet.

This one did not signal the arrival of a world famous A-list celebrity, a political dignitary or a cocktail party associated with the hometown film festival. Instead, the pomp and circumstance marked a major moment for the iconic French Riviera hotel located on Croisette Boulevard — the official unveiling of the property following a two-year, “grand-scale” renovation. The Carlton Cannes, a Regent Hotel and part of the IHG Hotels & Resorts portfolio, debuted the results with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours of what’s new and intel on what’s still to come.

The remodel preserved the hotel’s historic facade while adding two new wings spanning more than 215,000 sq. feet that host luxury residences, an enclosed garden landscaped with 22,000 plants and flowers, sunbathing decks, custom cabanas, “the largest infinity pool in Cannes,” and a fitness and spa complex called The C Club that includes a full-sized boxing ring and state-of-the-art gym, yoga and Pilates studio. Meeting spaces also received a facelift. The subterranean conference center got polished as did the Croisette Salon, the biggest hotel ballroom in the city (without columns or pillars), and the Grand Salon, all of which offer luxury events space.

The swimming pool of the new Carlton hotel in Cannes VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

The luxury residences are being referred to by the hotel as the “grandest additions,” and there are 37 in total. All are said to be designed as Mediterranean homes with amenities for extended stays, and all of the residences have access to hotel offerings like room service, the pool and wellness center. The crown jewel is an opulent penthouse that is more than 10,700 square-feet and includes a private landscaped rooftop and private jacuzzi. The main hotel features 332 rooms and suites, many with views of the Mediterranean. The seventh floor of the hotel, always a buzzy hub during the film festival, hosts four signature suites, including ones named for Hollywood icons Grace Kelly, Cary Grant and Kirk Douglas. The sixth floor boasts the Alfred Hitchcock Suite.

The Carlton has three restaurants, three bars, a tea lounge and cigar lounge. Still yet to come is Rüya, a new restaurant that will launch in time for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, which kicks off May 16 and continues through May 27. Rüya is described as “a wondrous take on Anatolian cuisine underpinned by the warmth of Turkish hospitality.” It follows other locations in Mayfair London and Dubai.

Also new: Bar 58. With a name inspired by the hotel’s address, the watering hole will feature seasonal cocktails “guided by farm to bar philosophy.” The warm setting features Venini chandeliers and a bar top accessorized by Raku ceramic laid interior and both indoor and outdoor seating.

The fact that the doors are now open should come as welcome news for Hollywood and the international film, TV and advertising communities. The Carlton has for decades been a central meeting place during the many festivals and conferences that take place in Cannes, bringing with it parties, premieres, black-tie galas and and even outdoor advertising. All of that was on hold over the past two years while renovations were ongoing.

Credited with the remodel is French interior designer Tristan Auer, who has previously worked with luxury house Cartier. His team worked in collaboration with VINCI Construction and Constructa. Carlton general manager Giuseppe Vincelli said they are “thrilled” to reopen the doors of the property following the renovations. “What we have in this building now is a stunning blend of heritage and modernity, between our legacy and the many innovations we cannot wait to unveil,” he added. “This beauty of contrasts has been our leitmotif. It mirrors that of this timeless Riviera elegance and the effervescence of the world-leading festivals in the city.”

The hall of the new Carlton hotel in Cannes VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

The Carlton hotel’s welcome desk. VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

The restaurant at the new Carlton hotel. VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

One of the new Carlton rooms, where spaces with panoramic sea views start at 1,200 euros per night VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images