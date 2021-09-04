Chadwick Boseman’s Name Officially Installed at Howard University’s College of Fine Arts

Howard University’s College of Fine Arts has officially been renamed in honor of graduate and beloved actor Chadwick Boseman.

On Friday, the HBCU shared a time-lapse video of the new installation on the school’s building, which is now the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. Alongside the video, the caption celebrated the icon and his legacy, who died last year at 43 of colon cancer.

“Yesterday, the letters were installed over the now official Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts,” the university wrote. “An icon in his own right who has left an immeasurable legacy for the next generation. Thank you Mr. Boseman.”

News of the university’s plans to rename its fine arts college after the late actor, who graduated from the school with a degree in directing, first emerged in May. That move came on the heels of a Change.org petition started by students following Boseman’s death on Aug. 28. Friends and fellow actors Viola Davis, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o recently paid tribute to the actor exactly one year after his death. Ahead of that, his wife, Simone, performed “I’ll Be Seeing You,” a song about living with the reality of loss in an emotional tribute during this year’s Stand-Up to Cancer telethon, which took place on Aug. 21.

In addition to the renaming, it was reported that Disney executive chairman and chairman of the board Bob Iger planned a fundraising effort to establish an endowment at the school in Boseman’s name, in addition to a new building on campus for the College of Fine Arts and other on-campus entities.

At the time of the initial announcement, Howard president Wayne A. I. Frederick told The Washington Post that Boseman was slated to serve on the College of Fine Arts’ board and was in the process of making a masterclass series for the school’s students.

“We are very excited. This is the right thing to do,” he told the paper of the renaming. “Chadwick’s love for Howard University was sincere, and although he did not live to see those plans through to fruition, it is my honor to ensure his legacy lives on.”