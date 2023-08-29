Chanel to Open Lucky Chance Diner in Brooklyn to Celebrate Fragrance Launch

Grab a booth — Chanel is coming to Brooklyn.

The French luxury fashion house is opening the Lucky Chance Diner in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood from Sept. 8-10, by taking over an available address at 225 Wythe Avenue on the corner of Wythe and North 10 Street. The space once housed the iconic Wythe Diner from 1968-1988, and since then, it has been home to Relish and later Cafe de la Esquina. It is within walking distance of Chanel’s newly opened Chanel fragrance and beauty boutique.

Under Chanel’s temporary tutelage, the diner invites the public inside for a free-of-charge fragrance experience to celebrate the launch of Chance Eau Fraîche, a scent composed by in-house perfurmer Olivier Polge and described as “a deeper interpretation of the floral-sparkling fragrance” that intertwines zesty citron, jasmine heart and ambery presence of a teak wood note.

The diner will be retro-themed and color coded by Chanel and will offer seated guests the chance to go on a “personalized scent discovery,” per the house. The self-guided experience can continue in the back room of the diner that will offer interactive activities including a life-size Chance bottle photo moment, games, diner-inspired treats and a fragrance window where guests can purchase Chanel fragrances.

Lucky Chance Diner will be open from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. daily through its run. Reservations can be made here while walk-ins are welcome.