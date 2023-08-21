Charlize Theron on Why She’ll “Never” Gain 40 Pounds for a Movie Again and Those Facelift Rumors: “Bitch, I’m Just Aging!” 

Charlize Theron is dismissing rumors that she got a facelift, while also discussing how the aging process has made it more complicated to address weight gain and stunts for roles.

In a recent interview with Allure magazine, The Old Guard star took the rumor mill to task while discussing aging in Hollywood as the face of a number of high-profile ad campaigns, including the upcoming launch for Dior’s L’Or de J’Adore. Theron expressed that while her “face is changing,” she loves that as well as that she’s “aging” visibly. Her one qualm is observers who claim she’s had cosmetic procedures done to her face.

“People think I had a facelift. They’re like, ‘What did she do to her face?’ I’m like, ‘Bitch, I’m just aging! It doesn’t mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens,'” the Fast X actress said.

She went on to express frustration around the ways people discuss the aging process for different genders, noting that it’s frequently said “men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers.”

“I despise that concept and I want to fight against it, but I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them,” she continued. “I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey. My journey of having to see my face on a billboard is quite funny now.”

But aging isn’t just affecting Theron’s appearance. The action star opened up about how she is no longer able to perform stunts the same way, adding that more than a youthful face, she wishes she could rebound more with her body. Sometimes the physical taxation means she “can’t sit down on the toilet,” she noted, laughing. “It’s all those very real moments.”

“The thing that really bums me out is that I make action movies now and if I hurt myself, I take way longer to heal than I did in my 20s,” she told the magazine. “More than my face, I wish I had my 25-year-old body that I can just throw against the wall and not even hurt tomorrow. Now, if I don’t work out for three days and I go back to the gym, I can’t walk.”

Theron also says she’s not interested in taking on roles that require significant weight gain again, as taking it off is no longer as easy as it was earlier in her career. “I will never, ever do a movie again and say, ‘Yeah, I’ll gain 40 pounds.’ I will never do it again because you can’t take it off,” she said. “When I was 27, I did Monster. I lost 30 pounds, like, overnight. I missed three meals, and I was back to my normal weight.”

It was a different experience entirely on 2018’s Tully, where it took at least a year to lose the weight she had gained at 43 years old. Her body’s inability to drop the weight she had put on led to her calling a doctor where she dramatically expressed, “I think I’m dying because I cannot lose this weight.”

“He was like, ‘You’re over 40. Calm down. Your metabolism is not what it was,'” she recalled. “Nobody wants to hear that.”