Chef Daniel Boulud’s Café Boulud Arrives in Beverly Hills This Year

Café Boulud is coming to Beverly Hills in a move that marks chef Daniel Boulud’s first West Coast operation. The restaurant is expected to open in late 2023 at the Mandarin Oriental Residences Beverly Hills, a new boutique condominium (the first to open in the neighborhood in a decade) offering 54 private residences, developed by luxury real estate investment and development firm SHVO.

The Café Boulud brand is named after the original Café Boulud founded by Boulud’s great-grandparents on the family’s farm outside of Lyon, France. In honor of this heritage, Boulud focuses his menu on classic French dishes, seasonal specialties determined by the local market, vegetables and global flavors.

Cafe Boulud Courtesy of Cafe Boulud

“I have been visiting Los Angeles for more than 30 years and have many fond memories from filming a TV series, After Hour, with chefs and restaurants across the city many years ago. I always teased Wolfgang [Puck] that if he opened a restaurant in New York, I would open a restaurant in LA. After the opening of Cut, this is a promise delivered,” Boulud said in a statement. “Café Boulud Beverly Hills will be able to take advantage of the fresh, vibrant market, which I am looking forward to sourcing local produce from and is the foundation for the city’s thriving culinary scene.”

The chef will also operate Boulud Prive, a private dining service offered exclusively to residents of the Mandarin Oriental in Beverly Hills and the sister location in New York City on Fifth Avenue. Café Boulud Beverly Hills joins the portfolio of other outposts in Toronto, the Bahamas, Blantyre and New York City.