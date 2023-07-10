Chelsea Handler Serves as Bartender at Bruce Springsteen’s London Concert: “What a Ducking Show!”

Chelsea Handler took on a new (temporary) gig over the weekend: serving as bartender at a Bruce Springsteen concert in London’s Hyde Park.

The actress-comedian shared on Instagram on Sunday that she had stepped behind the bar at the Boss’ concert the night before to mix some drinks.

She posted a video of herself pouring a cocktail while dancing to Springsteen, who can be seen performing in huge monitors behind her — and, if you look closely, you can make him out on the stage as well. She also had set out a cup that read, “Tips for Chelsea.”

“I bartended the Springsteen show last night, and it felt incredible to be of service,” she wrote. “I Love London, but no one is as lovable than Bruce Springsteen. What a ducking show!”

The post also included photos of Handler along with some other famous faces at the concert, including Springsteen bandmate Steven Van Zandt, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, John Kerry, and Emma Thompson (who, Handler wrote in an Instagram Story, “classed up the joint”),

In her Story, she also posted a photo of Springsteen onstage with the captions “Such a fucking stud.”