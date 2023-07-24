Cher Says She’s Launching a Gelato Brand

Cher says she’s getting into the dessert business.

The singer posted on social media that she’s launching a gelato brand.

“Yep, This Is Real…. I’m Launching My Gelato….Watch Out LA‼️” she captioned a post on Instagram. “All Started 5 Years Ago And Now It’s Finally HAPPENING 💃 More To Come….”

The post was accompanied with a video of a colorfully decorated ice-cream truck with her photos emblazoned on the vehicle along with the word “Cherlato,” which, presumably, is the name of the new gelato brand. The video was set to her song “Believe.” (See the post below.)

She also posted the news on Twitter, where “Cher” became a trending topic due to the excitement generated by her post.

“If I could CHURN back time!” one quipped Twitter user, referencing another of Cher’s hits, “If I Could Turn Back Time.”

Cher, who turned 77 in May, revealed earlier this year she was working on new music with her then-boyfriend, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, though since spit, according to reports.