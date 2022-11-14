‘DWTS’ Vet Cheryl Burke, Songwriter Paul Williams Among 2022 Friendly House Awards Honorees

Friendly House has zeroed in on a list of honorees for its upcoming awards luncheon.

Set for Saturday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, the 32nd annual Friendly House luncheon will honor Oscar-winning music guru Paul Williams (Person of the Year), entertainment attorney Dina LaPolt (Visionary Award), Dancing With the Stars vet Cheryl Burke (Shining Star Award), and Dr. Carolyn Coker Ross (Excellence in Service Award).

The event will also feature a tribute to author and celebrity hairstylist Carrie White, who will have a Friendly House scholarship dedicated in her name. Also on the program: Lisa Loeb and Eve Nelson will perform while Caroline Rhea will serve as host.

Williams is a lyricist and composer who has won an Oscar, multiple Grammys, two Golden Globes and been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Williams serves as president and chairman of the board of the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) and has a long list of credits with notable entries that include “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “You and Me Against the World,” “An Old Fashioned Love Song,” “The Rainbow Connection” and the theme from “A Star is Born.”

LaPolt is founder and owner of LaPolt Law. Burke is perhaps best known for her turn on Dancing With the Stars. Coker Ross, a graduate of the University of Michigan Medical School, serves as the CEO of the AnchorProgram, a non-diet online program for individuals with binge eating disorder, emotional eating and food addiction.

For 71 years, Friendly House has been on the frontlines by helping women in recovery by providing culturally responsive, attainable treatment regardless of their resources.