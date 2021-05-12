Chopra Global and Alicia Keys Partner on 21-Day Meditation Program

Alicia Keys is following in the footsteps of Oprah Winfrey by partnering with Deepak Chopra and his Chopra Global on a program under the 21-day Meditation Experience banner. Keys and Chopra will serve as guides on “Activating the Divine Feminine: The Path to Wholeness,” an audio offering designed to help listeners “find harmony with the feminine and masculine energies within each of us, and return to peace in mind, body, and spirit.”

The 21-Day program will explore such subjects as love, compassion, empathy and inner peace and each 20-minute meditation will open with insight and storytelling from Keys followed by a lesson and a meditation session from Chopra.

In a statement announcing the program, Keys, who is a longtime advocate of meditation and overall wellness, said that she believes the “divine feminine” is an “extremely powerful” force within everyone.

“It helps you grow, it helps you create, it cultivates who you are. There’s a major imbalance in our world, and we can all feel it,” she continued. “To counteract it, we have to open the door to the Divine Feminine in us and its ability to repair and create. It’s been an adventure to travel on this journey of self-exploration with my brother Deepak Chopra. He believes in wellbeing for everyone, as do I, and knows we could all use some extra healing vibes in this moment.”

Added Chopra: “The Divine Feminine is often overlooked or silenced by structures that promote an imbalance of masculine energy. Love, compassion, and receptivity exist at the source of the Divine Feminine and when we allow these energies to emerge in our lives, we create space for nurturing and healing both personally and collectively.”

The 21-Day Meditation Experience franchise launched in 2013 with Chopra and Winfrey and has since been utilized by millions of listeners. The catalog currently features 19 programs. Most recently, a bilingual program launched in 2020 with Chopra and international superstar J Balvin.

To coincide with the debut of her installment, Keys is offering a self-care package through her lifestyle beauty brand, Keys Soulcare. The new ritual includes such items as a Sage + Oat Milk Candle, Reviving Aura Mist and Comforting Balm. The meditation program is not Keys’ only link to Winfrey. Keys’ recent memoir, More Myself, was published as an Oprah Book through her imprint with Flatiron Books.

Also under the initiative, Chopra Global has partnered with YourMomCares, a non-profit dedicated to children’s mental wellness. The group was founded by celebrity moms including CEO Sharon Feldstein (Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein), Terria Joseph (Alicia Keys) and Patsy Noah (Adam Levine) to distribute the free program to moms and mental health partners in their network.

Registration for “Activating the Divine Feminine: The Path to Wholeness” is now open.