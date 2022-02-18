Family of Beloved Manager Chris Huvane Launches Fundraiser to Benefit Mental Health Org

The family of beloved Hollywood talent manager Chris Huvane has launched an online fundraiser to benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

In a statement shared this week, the Huvane family says, “We have created this fundraising page to honor the life of a person who was very important to us. His experience taught us the importance of providing help and support to people affected by mental illness and their families. Thank you so much for supporting us as we fundraise for NAMI and pay tribute to the life of our wonderful Chris.”

Huvane took his own life the first week of February following a years-long battle with mental illness. The loss sent shockwaves through Hollywood where he had hundreds upon hundreds of close friends and colleagues. He served as a partner at Management 360, managing the careers of a long list of stars including Margot Robbie, Zach Braff, Margaret Qualley, Jensen Ackles, Tom Hopper, Chris Messina, Henry Winkler, Travis Fimmel, Zoey Deutch, Frank Grillo, Elizabeth Gillies, the late Chadwick Boseman, among many others. He was 47.

Huvane hailed from a family of high-profile brothers that included CAA’s Kevin Huvane, a talent agent, co-chairman and managing partner at the agency, and Stephen Huvane, a co-founder and talent publicist at Slate PR. His other family members include wife Cole, siblings Denise Whalen, Michael Huvane and Robert Huvane; his father, Martin Huvane; his nephew, Declan Huvane; and his former sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Huvane.

To learn more about the campaign or to donate, click here.