Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Second Daughter

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed a baby girl over the weekend.

The couple announced the news in separate instagram posts.

“We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. We feel beyond blessed and grateful,” the posts read.

The baby, who was born Saturday, joins older sister Lyla, 21 months. Pratt also has a 9-year-old son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger became engaged in January 2019 and married in June of that year.

Pratt next will be seen in Jurassic World Dominion, which will be released June 9.