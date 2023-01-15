Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have welcomed a new baby, a representative for Legend confirms to The Hollywood Reporter.

Legend told the crowd from the stage at a private concert Friday that the baby had arrived earlier that day. The couple, who also share children Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, announced in August on social media that Teigen was pregnant.

Neither Teigen, 37, nor Legend, 44, who tied the knot in 2013, has yet to address the child’s arrival on social media.

In September 2020, the pair revealed that they had suffered a pregnancy loss. When announcing the most recent pregnancy in August, Teigen’s message included details about having started IVF treatment earlier in 2022 to get pregnant again.

“1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” the model and cookbook author wrote on Instagram at the time. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.”

Legend, an EGOT winner, released his eighth studio album, Legend, in September and is nominated for three 2023 Grammy Awards for his work on the DJ Khaled song “God Did.” Teigen stars in the courtroom-arbitration series Chrissy’s Court, which launched its third season in October on The Roku Channel.