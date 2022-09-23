Jenny Mollen Shares Her Own Abortion Story, Credits Chrissy Teigen for Inspiring Her to Speak Out

Actress and author Jenny Mollen has opened up about her own abortion procedure and she’s crediting Chrissy Teigen for inspiring her to share her personal story.

In an Instagram post published Thursday, the Crash and Girls actress revealed that she experienced two miscarriages while married to her husband and fellow actor Jason Biggs. It was a decision that was fueled, she says, by Teigen’s recent decision to speak about her own abortion story.

“When @chrissyteigen posted about having a miscarriage and receiving abortion care, I had to stop and think,” she wrote. “Jason and I have experienced two miscarriages over the course of our relationship. The first was at the beginning of our relationship and the second was during the pandemic. Both times I needed a D&C [dilation and curettage] and received abortion care and both times I was so grateful to live in a country where that was possible.”

At another point in her message, Mollen calls access to abortion care “vital,” noting that they are “medical procedures, that save lives.”

“Women in the states with these extreme Abortion bans are UNABLE to receive this care, often being forced to travel hours in pain and grief to other states,” she continued. “It’s unconscionable that politicians who don’t understand how our bodies function are putting laws in place to control them.”

While sharing her personal experience with a pregnancy loss as well as her support for nationwide access to abortion care, Mollen noted that she stands with Teigen and “all of the other brave women who are helping to drive awareness of this critical issue.” She also gave special thanks to actress Busy Phillips “for educating me time and again on why we must not be silent.”

“Abortion rights affect all of us,” she wrote.

Mollen’s comments follow Teigen’s recent discussion of her own abortion, which she had previously publicly characterized as only a miscarriage following the loss of her son Jack in 2020.

“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” the model and host said. “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

Teigen discussed her abortion story for the first time publicly during her appearance at the social impact agency Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit. There she shared how she came to better understand the nature of her procedure following her pregnancy loss — a revelation that was prompted by the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage,” she recalled. “And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had an abortion.”