John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Welcome Baby Boy: “Our Hearts, and Our Home, Are Officially Full”

Surprise! Five months after the birth of their third child, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have expanded their family even more by welcoming a baby boy, Wren Alexander Stephens, via surrogate.

Teigen announced the birth on Wednesday in a lengthy Instagram post that detailed how the new bundle of joy helped realize a longtime dream of being a mother of four. “As a little girl, 2 Glow Worms and 2 Cabbage Patch dolls were perpetually in my arms, helping me stir in my pretend kitchen, watching Alf with me,” she said, referring to the late ’80s TV show. “We’d sleep together nightly, each getting the same amount of kisses as to not make the others jealous.”

The path to get there has not been an easy one. In September 2020, Teigen lost a baby at 20 weeks due to a partial placenta abruption. She later opened up about the devastating loss, revealing that she had an abortion to “save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance.”

“After losing Jack, I didn’t think I’d be able to carry any more babies on my own,” she added in Wednesday’s Instagram post that featured a carousel of text, along with images of her surrogate as well as the newborn. “In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency, with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates, to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl. Twins, kinda?!?”

But instead, after multiple IVF treatments, Teigen, 37, got pregnant, ultimately giving birth in January to a daughter, Esti Maxine Stephens, who joined older siblings Luna, 7, and Miles, 4, and the star’s EGOT-holding husband, 44. “Around this same time, we also met the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine, Alexandra,” Teigen said of the surprise of having both line up at the same time. “I knew she was the perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her. All of our wishes and dreams aligned.”

For a time, they both were pregnant at the same time. “We ate hot pot to celebrate, watched Vanderpump Rules with our growing bellies, our families blending into one for the past year,” she continued. “Just minutes before midnight on June 19, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love.”

Now, with a family of six, “Our hearts, and our home, are officially full,” Teigen wrote. “And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you.”