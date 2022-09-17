Chrissy Teigen Responds to Online Accusations That She’s Exploiting Her Pregnancy Loss and Abortion Story: “I’ve Already Seen You Do Your Worst”

After sharing her abortion story late last week, Chrissy Teigen is fending off social media users who have criticized and attacked her decision to publicly clarify her pregnancy loss wasn’t a miscarriage as she had previously described it.

While speaking Thursday at the social impact agency Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit, Teigen opened up about how her pregnancy loss in the fall of 2020 wasn’t a miscarriage as she had treated it. Instead, it would be defined as an abortion.

“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” the star said. “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

In response to her comments during the panel, entitled “We Made That Choice,” social media users began posting negative responses on an Instagram post published by a magazine. Several accused her of being a “drama queen” and “milking” her experience of losing her baby, Jack. Others claimed “that her speaking at the invite-only event was her “trying to stay relevant” while another called her “a liar.”

Teigen shared screenshots of the comments to her Twitter, along with the message: “I knew this would happen, and honestly I’ve already seen you do your worst so if this makes you feel better, great. It doesn’t make me feel worse though.”

I knew this would happen, and honestly I’ve already seen you do your worst so if this makes you feel better, great. It doesn’t make me feel worse though. pic.twitter.com/jCm8GH835V — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 16, 2022

In a subsequent tweet, she called the comments brutal. “This isn’t like, the daily mail or something btw. It’s the glamour magazine comment thread!”

During the summit, Teigen revealed that it was the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade that prompted her to reconsider how she spoke about her experience. After telling her husband, musician John Legend, that she sympathized with people who have had an abortion, he helped her understand that her own experience was one.

“I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn’t made sense of it that way,” Teigen recalled of the news. audience. “I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion.”

The model, TV personality and cookbook author joins a growing list of people in Hollywood and beyond who are openly discussing their abortion experiences after the June ruling. Among those who shared their experiences were Whoopi Goldberg, Chelsea Handler, Hilarie Burton, Laura Prepon and Jameela Jamil. Many of those stories were in response to the ongoing misinformation around the medical procedure, which is used for a variety of medically necessary reasons during pregnancy.