Christy Carlson Romano Explains Why She Hasn’t Spoken to ‘Even Stevens’ Co-Star Shia LaBeouf in Years

18 years after the finale of Disney Channel classic Even Stevens, star Christy Carlson Romano is opening up about her relationship with on-screen brother LaBeouf.

At the start of a video posted to her YouTube channel on Tuesday, Romano begins, “Everybody always asks me this question, if we’re still in touch, if we’re still friends. To be honest, I don’t even really know if we were ever really friends, but we were coworkers.”

Romano and LaBeouf starred together on the sitcom Even Stevens which aired for three seasons from 2000-2003. In the show, Romano played the studious older sister named Ren while LaBeouf portrayed the rambunctious Louis who was always getting into trouble and irritating his sister.

“We had this sort of like, very good on-screen chemistry,” Romano continued. She said their acting was so believable that people thought they were actually siblings despite them not being close behind the scenes.

“Watch Honey Boy and it’s like he’s a completely traumatized young man at the same time that I’m working with him,” Romano said in the 10-minute explanation titled “Why I Don’t Talk To Shia LaBeouf.” LaBeouf wrote and starred in the 2019 film Honey Boy that detailed his rough childhood and relationship with his father.

Romano admitted that she was not aware of LaBeouf’s struggles at home. “I didn’t know a lot of the backstories that came out about where they were living at that time and how much hardship they’d seen and stuff like that,” she shared. “I just kick myself because I really do kind of wish, if I’d known anything about him I could have been, I don’t know, more patient?”

She added she was “dealing with my own drama” at the time.

Romano recalled a specific moment in their past that “hurt” her. She said when LaBeouf won an Emmy in 2003 for outstanding performer in a children’s Series, he recognized everyone at their table but her. She said, “I was hurt at the time because I felt like since day one, it was him and me. It was like, our show.”

The Kim Possible actress revealed that she did not watch LaBeouf’s films after Even Stevens ended. She felt “a bit salty” and a “little jilted” that he became a rising star in Hollywood while she chose to go to college.

Still, Romano believes that the pair’s experience as childhood actors gives them an “undeniable bond.”

She ended the video saying, “Shia, if you see this, know that I love you. I’m sorry we didn’t connect well when we were kids. And I hope that you are taking it one day at a time… Be well, because I’ll always love you.”

Watch Romano explain her relationship, or lack thereof, with LaBeouf below.