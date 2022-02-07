Chuck Lorre Donates $7M to Venice Family Clinic to Aid in Renovations

The Venice Family Clinic just received its largest single donation from one of its most committed supporters: Chuck Lorre.

The veteran producer and his Chuck Lorre Family Foundation donated $7 million to the clinic that will be used as part of a modernization update for the site at 604 Rose Ave., its home since 1983. The plan features new team spaces for staff to collaborate on all aspects of patient care, a ground floor pharmacy, a community room for fitness classes and counseling groups, counseling rooms and improved spaces for the care of local homeless individuals including showers. Per today’s news, the update “will enable the clinic to integrate medical, mental health and substance use visits in ways it couldn’t before.”

“Quality health care, provided with compassion and dignity, has been the operating principle of Venice Family Clinic since its inception. For that reason, I am honored to play a part in the renovation efforts for the iconic Rose Avenue site, and confident that the clinic will continue to be an oasis of hope for generations to come,” said Lorre, who has contributed $17 million to the Venice Family Clinic over a 20-year timespan.

In November 2021, Venice Family Clinic merged with South Bay Family Health Care and the Rose Avenue space is one of 17 sites in the clinic’s network. The Venice Family Clinic’s range of services includes primary medical care for adults and children, behavioral health, substance use services, vision services, pharmacy, COVID-19 testing and vaccines, food distribution and health education.

“The renovation of our Rose Avenue site is a critical project ensuring that we can provide greater access to health care for our community members who are most vulnerable,” said Venice Family Clinic CEO Elizabeth Benson Forer. “Our patients face complex health challenges, and it is vital that we are able to provide them with a space where they can get multiple services in an integrated way. We are grateful that The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation shares our vision.”

Lorre and his Family Foundation have made donations over the past 20 years to fund the renovations and operations of another clinical site in Venice, the Robert Levine Family Health Center, which is named in honor of Lorre’s father. In 2020, Lorre provided a $1 million gift in honor of Venice Family Clinic’s 50th anniversary and to rally other contributions to support COVID-19 response efforts early in the pandemic, among many of his philanthropic endeavors.