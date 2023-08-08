Ciara, Russell Wilson Expecting Third Child

Ciara and Russell Wilson’s team is getting a little bigger.

The singer and her NFL quarterback husband are expecting their third child together, a rep for Ciara confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The singer and the football player hinted at the news on their social media accounts. They each posted the same video clip of Ciara dancing in a black-and-white silhouette as she turned around to reveal her baby bump. She captioned the clip with lyrics from her “How We Roll” single with Chris Brown: “You look at me like that again, we make another kid…You my heart, I’m your rib.” Wilson, meanwhile, captioned his clip by noting that he, aka “Daddy,” was the one who took the video

Ciara and Wilson, who currently plays for the Denver Broncos, are parents to 3-year old Win Harrison and 6-year old Sienna Princess. Ciara is also mom to 9-year old Future Zahir, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

Ciara and Brown previously released a music video for “How We Roll,” which features Ciara and Brown dancing in what look like their homes until it’s revealed they’re in elaborately decorated trucks with the walls open to the outside air.

In March of last year, Wilson appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when Ciara was guest-hosting, where he got down on one knee and asked if they could have more kids.

Check out Ciara and Wilson’s social media posts, announcing their baby news, below.