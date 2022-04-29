Events of the Week: CinemaCon, ‘I Love That For You’ and More

Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell and Dwayne Johnson attend CinemaCon 2022 - Warner Bros. Pictures “The Big Picture” Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including four days of star-studded CinemaCon presentations and red carpets for I Love That For You, Grace and Frankie and Spring Awakening.

Grace and Frankie season 7 special event

In honor of the hit show’s final season, Netflix hosted a special FYC event for Grace and Frankie on Sunday at NeueHouse Hollywood, with stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn and Ethan Embry.

Ethan Embry, Tim Bagley, Lindsey Kraft, Hannah K.S. Canter, Millicent Martin, Howard J. Morris, Baron Vaughn, Jane Fonda, Robbie Tollin, Marta Kauffman, Lily Tomlin, Dana Goldberg, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and Paula Weinstein. Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Brooklyn Decker, Lily Tomlin, June Diane Raphael, and Jane Fonda Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Bosch: Legacy premiere event

The cast, creator and EPs of Amazon Freevee’s Bosch: Legacy attended a premiere event for the show at The London West Hollywood premiere on Sunday.

Co-head of content and programming for Amazon Freevee Ryan Pirozzi, Michael Connelly, Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers, Madison Lintz, Stephen A. Chang and CEO of Fabel Entertainment Henrik Bastin Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

TCM Classic Film Festival

Turner Classic Movies returned for its annual Hollywood takeover April 21 to 24, kicked off by a 40th-anniversary celebration of E.T. with Steven Spielberg and followed up with screenings of A League of Their Own, Diner, and Heaven Can Wait. Leonard Maltin and Bruce Dern were also presented with honors during the festival.

TCM host Ben Mankiewicz, Robert Osborne Award recipient Leonard Maltin and special guest Warren Beatty Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Jacqueline Stewart and Bruce Dern attend the screening of “Nebraska” Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Jon Lovitz, Patti Pelton, Ann Cusack, Maybelle Blair, Megan Cavanagh, Lori Petty, and Anne Ramsay attend the screening of “A League of Their Own” Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known premiere

Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff and their Spring Awakening castmates premiered the HBO Max documentary, which follows the original cast reuniting for a 15th-anniversary show at NYC’s Florence Gould Hall on Monday.

(Back row) Skylar Astin, Jennifer Damiano, Gideon Glick, Robert Hager, Jonathan B. Wright, Lea Michele, Krysta Rodriguez, Remy Zaken, Lilli Cooper, Phoebe Strole, Lauren “Lolo” Pritchard, (Front row) Gerard Canonico, Brian Charles Johnson, Jonathan Groff and John Gallagher Jr. Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Darren Criss and Lea Michele Bruce Glikas/WireImage

City Harvest 2022 Gala

On Tuesday in NYC, City Harvest held its 2022 Gala: Red Supper Club, supporting the organization’s work to rescue 100 million pounds of nutritious food this year and deliver it, free of charge, to help feed New Yorkers in need. Hosted by Benjamin Bratt, notable attendees included John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Richard Gere, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Antoni Porowski and Desus Nice.

Richard Gere Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

I Love That For You premiere

Vanessa Bayer unveiled her Showtime comedy on Wednesday at L.A.’s Pacific Design Center alongside co-stars Molly Shannon, Jenifer Lewis, Paul James, Punam Patel, Johnno Wilson, Ayden Mayeri and Matt Rogers.

Jessi Klein, Paul James, Molly Shannon, Vanessa Bayer, Jenifer Lewis, Punam Patel, Johnno Wilson, Ayden Mayeri, Matt Rogers, Bess Armstrong and Jeremy Beiler JC Olivera/Getty Images

Molly Shannon, Vanessa Bayer and Jenifer Lewis Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Crush premiere

Hulu celebrated the premiere of its original film Crush, starring Rowan Blanchard and Auli’I Cravalho at NeueHouse Hollywood on Wednesday, with producer Maya Rudolph, director Sammi Cohen and castmembers Isabella Ferreira, Teala Dunn and Addie Weyrich.

Cast and crew including Casey Rackham, Kirsten King, Sammi Cohen, Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Jes Tom, Addie Weyrich, Rowan Blanchard, Teala Dunn, director Sammi Cohen, Isabella Ferreira and Auli’i Cravalho Jerod Harris/Getty Images

The Girl From Plainville special screening

Hulu hosted a special screening and conversation of The Girl from Plainville at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center on Thursday, with stars Elle Fanning, Chloë Sevigny, Colton Ryan and co-showrunner Liz Hannah.

Chloë Sevigny, Colton Ryan, Liz Hannah, Elle Fanning, Brittany Kahan, Cara Buono and Kai Lennox Leon Bennett/WireImage

CinemaCon

Hollywood descended on Las Vegas this week for the annual National Association of Theatre Owners convention with star-studded presentations by Sony (teasing Bullet Train, Spider-Man: Across The Universe, Ghostbusters, Venom, The Woman King and Bad Bunny’s Marvel debut), Neon (Crimes of the Future, Fire of Love and Moonage Daydream), Warner Bros (Black Adam, Don’t Worry Darling, Wonka, Elvis and The Batman sequel), Universal (Nope, Halloween Ends, Bros, Ticket to Paradise, She Said and Jurassic World: Dominion), Disney (Avatar: The Way of Water, Lightyear, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Amsterdam), Paramount (Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7) and Lionsgate (John Wick 4, Expendables 4, About My Father, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, Borderlands, and Hunger Games Ballad of Songbirds and Snake).

Jordan Peele, Universal Film Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley and Jamie Lee Curtis Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Disney Studios content chairman Alan Bergman and producer Jon Landau Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Columbia Pictures president Sanford Panitch, director David Leitch and Bad Bunny Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

TriStar Pictures president Nicole Brown, Viola Davis and Gina Prince-Bythewood Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Image

Director Baz Luhrmann and Austin Butler Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Glen Powell, Joseph Kosinski, and Jerry Bruckheimer Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images