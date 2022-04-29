Events of the Week: CinemaCon, ‘I Love That For You’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including four days of star-studded CinemaCon presentations and red carpets for I Love That For You, Grace and Frankie and Spring Awakening.
Grace and Frankie season 7 special event
In honor of the hit show’s final season, Netflix hosted a special FYC event for Grace and Frankie on Sunday at NeueHouse Hollywood, with stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn and Ethan Embry.
Bosch: Legacy premiere event
The cast, creator and EPs of Amazon Freevee’s Bosch: Legacy attended a premiere event for the show at The London West Hollywood premiere on Sunday.
Related Stories
TCM Classic Film Festival
Turner Classic Movies returned for its annual Hollywood takeover April 21 to 24, kicked off by a 40th-anniversary celebration of E.T. with Steven Spielberg and followed up with screenings of A League of Their Own, Diner, and Heaven Can Wait. Leonard Maltin and Bruce Dern were also presented with honors during the festival.
Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known premiere
Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff and their Spring Awakening castmates premiered the HBO Max documentary, which follows the original cast reuniting for a 15th-anniversary show at NYC’s Florence Gould Hall on Monday.
City Harvest 2022 Gala
On Tuesday in NYC, City Harvest held its 2022 Gala: Red Supper Club, supporting the organization’s work to rescue 100 million pounds of nutritious food this year and deliver it, free of charge, to help feed New Yorkers in need. Hosted by Benjamin Bratt, notable attendees included John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Richard Gere, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Antoni Porowski and Desus Nice.
I Love That For You premiere
Vanessa Bayer unveiled her Showtime comedy on Wednesday at L.A.’s Pacific Design Center alongside co-stars Molly Shannon, Jenifer Lewis, Paul James, Punam Patel, Johnno Wilson, Ayden Mayeri and Matt Rogers.
Crush premiere
Hulu celebrated the premiere of its original film Crush, starring Rowan Blanchard and Auli’I Cravalho at NeueHouse Hollywood on Wednesday, with producer Maya Rudolph, director Sammi Cohen and castmembers Isabella Ferreira, Teala Dunn and Addie Weyrich.
The Girl From Plainville special screening
Hulu hosted a special screening and conversation of The Girl from Plainville at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center on Thursday, with stars Elle Fanning, Chloë Sevigny, Colton Ryan and co-showrunner Liz Hannah.
CinemaCon
Hollywood descended on Las Vegas this week for the annual National Association of Theatre Owners convention with star-studded presentations by Sony (teasing Bullet Train, Spider-Man: Across The Universe, Ghostbusters, Venom, The Woman King and Bad Bunny’s Marvel debut), Neon (Crimes of the Future, Fire of Love and Moonage Daydream), Warner Bros (Black Adam, Don’t Worry Darling, Wonka, Elvis and The Batman sequel), Universal (Nope, Halloween Ends, Bros, Ticket to Paradise, She Said and Jurassic World: Dominion), Disney (Avatar: The Way of Water, Lightyear, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Amsterdam), Paramount (Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7) and Lionsgate (John Wick 4, Expendables 4, About My Father, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, Borderlands, and Hunger Games Ballad of Songbirds and Snake).
