Cipriani Is Coming to Beverly Hills, Planning Restaurant on Camden Drive (Exclusive)

Cipriani — the iconic multigenerational hospitality empire — is planning to open a restaurant in Beverly Hills at 362 N. Camden Drive, THR has learned.

Multiple sources say that the company, known for its huge event spaces in New York and restaurants around the world, has taken a lease at the space, which was most recently occupied by Madeo. (The star-beloved Madeo found a temporary home on Camden in 2018 after leaving its longtime Beverly Boulevard location.)

The 362 N. Camden Drive space is two stories and could presumably include a restaurant on the ground level and events space above.

Run by Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani, the family’s fourth generation of businessmen, the Cipriani name originally became known for the family’s first location, Harry’s Bar, which was opened by bartender Giuseppe Cipriani in 1931 in Venice, Italy, and is credited with inventing the Bellini cocktail and the raw beef carpaccio dish.

Today, the Cipriani hospitality imprint can be found in its native Italy, along with Dubai, Hong Kong, Monte Carlo, London, Mexico City, Ibiza, Miami and Las Vegas. There are multiple Cipriani locations in New York including the recently opened Casa Cipriani, a hotel and private members club located in the Battery Maritime Building in lower Manhattan.

The forthcoming Beverly Hills location will be located on Camden near such notable neighbors as Mr Chow, Gagosian, Sotheby’s and Christie’s.

A spokesperson for Cipriani had no comment. Newmark vice chairman Jay Luchs and Rachel Rosenberg, CEO of Thirty Three Group, represented the tenant in the deal.

The L.A. restaurant plans follow the June sale of Mr. C Beverly Hills, which, when it opened in 2011, was the hospitality group’s first American hotel destination. The 138-room property, which includes The Restaurant at Mr. C., was acquired by Dallas-based real estate investment trust Braemar Hotels & Resorts for $77 million. It continues to operate as a Mr. C Hotel.