Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy Welcome Third Child

Congratulations are in store for Claire Danes and husband Hugh Dancy.

The couple have welcomed their third child, a rep for Danes confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The couple, who have been married since 2009 after meeting on the 2006 show Evening, are already parents to sons Rowan, 4, and 10-year-old Cyrus. According to People, who was first to report the news, the Fleishman Is in Trouble and Hannibal stars have welcomed a baby girl.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this year, Danes talked about being pregnant with their third child, which she said was “a surprise” and could be “the last” time she’ll be pregnant.

When Fallon asked how their two sons reacted to the news, she shared their differed responses. “Cyrus was sort of resigned to it. I mean the worst has already happened. His name is Rowan,” she quipped.

She explained that because he was the youngest, “Rowan has more to lose” and “more at stake.” “He was categorically opposed to the idea,” she said of their 4-year-old. She recalled him telling them that when the baby came, they could “give it to a family that doesn’t have a baby.” “So he was less than thrilled,” she said.

When Fallon mentioned that everytime she has been a guest on the show, she has been pregnant, Danes said, “It makes me feel like i’ve always been pregnant!”

Danes and Dancy welcomed their first child in December 2012 and their second in 2018.

In 2018, Danes had announced that she and Dancy were pregnant with their second child while on the Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM. “I’m seriously preggo. I’m deep into my second trimester,” Danes said at the time, adding that they had been “wanting another kid for a while, and it happened.”