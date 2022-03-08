How Clifton Collins Jr. Paid Tribute to Beloved Hollywood Manager Chris Huvane at Spirit Awards

Clifton Collins Jr. walked the blue carpet at Sunday’s Spirit Awards and was keen to talk about his critically acclaimed performance in Clint Bentley’s Jockey. The film casts the veteran actor as an aging jockey in search of one final championship only to see his life upended by a new rider who arrives on the scene claiming to be his son.

He earned a Spirit Award nomination for best male lead, and while the trophy in his category went to Red Rocket star Simon Rex, Collins Jr. said being invited to the dance “is all you want” as an actor. “To be nominated by your peers, it’s the greatest acceptance and validation,” explained the 51-year-old. “This is badass. You hope to finish a film and that it turns out likable enough to get recognized, and then when people have the same passion for it that you put into it — that’s the win, right? The win is you’re sharing the gift and touching people’s hearts.”

Clifton Collins Jr. and his Tigerland combat boots at the Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on March 6, 2022. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Speaking of badass, Collins Jr. stepped out in a pair of well-worn combat boots, and he told The Hollywood Reporter that he’s had them in his possession more than 20 years after lifting them from boot camp training for Joel Schumacher’s Tigerland. It’s the second time he’s worn them in the last week, and that’s not a coincidence. “I wore them to the memorial, and I’m wearing them today — for Huvane,” he explained, referencing Chris Huvane.

The beloved Hollywood manager passed away last month, and his life was celebrated last Thursday during an emotional memorial service at the Academy Museum. His brother, CAA’s Kevin Huvane, spoke as part of a program attended by stars Margot Robbie, Zach Braff, Kevin Zegers and Tory Kittles, among others. After the service — filled with tears and set against a backdrop that featured a collection of Chris’s favorite sneakers — members of his inner circle broke off for drinks to keep the tributes and love flowing.

Equalizer star Kittles posted a photo from the post-memorial gathering that featured a reunion of Tigerland stars, including Kittles, Colin Farrell, Neil Brown Jr., Russell Richardson and Collins Jr., as Huvane made his acting debut in the 2000 film before going on to work at GQ and talent management. Collins said he wore the boots to the service and again today as a way of honoring his pal. “It was special,” Collins Jr. said of the service and the time spent with his Tigerland comrades. “But it’s painful, and it hurts. I’ve lost sleep.”

Cast members from Joel Schumacher’s Tigerland: Shea Whigham, Colin Farrell, Matthew Davis, Clifton Collins Jr., Russell Richardson and Thomas Guiry. 20th Century Fox Film Corp./Courtesy Everett Collection

Collins Jr. had another recent reunion with Farrell in After Yang, another critically acclaimed independent film. He said the indie scene remains a sweet spot, even if the movies require a heavier lift. “The indie route is the road less traveled, and you’re always hustling to hustle,” he said. “Pounding the pavement and swinging for the fences. It doesn’t stop, and a lot of sacrifices are made. I don’t go out a lot. I stay home. I write, I research and I study crazy shit.”