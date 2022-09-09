Events of the Week: ‘Cobra Kai,’ ‘Pinocchio’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Cobra Kai, Pinocchio, Gutsy and Growing Up.
Pinocchio premiere
Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans and director Robert Zemeckis premiered their new live-action adaptation at the Walt Disney Studios lot on Wednesday.
Cobra Kai season five premiere
The fifth season of Netflix’s hit martial arts series was unveiled on Wednesday at L.A. State Historic Park, with stars William Zabka, Ralph Macchio and Martin Kove.
Growing Up premiere
Executive producer Brie Larson and Culture House premiered their Disney+ docuseries Growing Up, centered on 10 coming-of-age stories, in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Gutsy premiere
Ahead of their appearance at TIFF, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton premiered their Apple TV+ docuseries in New York on Thursday.
Star Trek Day
Paramount+ highlighted its Star Trek projects and stars with a day-long celebration at Skirball Cultural Center on Thursday.
Tell Me Lies premiere
Hulu hosted a special screening on Thursday at NeueHouse Hollywood for new series Tell Me Lies, with Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, and executive producers Emma Roberts, Meaghan Oppenheimer and Karah Preiss.
Harlem’s Fashion Row x LVMH
On Tuesday, Harlem’s Fashion Row celebrated its 15th anniversary fashion show and style awards in partnership with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. The show celebrated Black-owned fashion designers showcasing their Spring 2023 collections including Jonathan Hadyen, Nicole Benefield and Clarence Ruth. Additionally, several style awards were presented, including the inaugural Virgil Abloh Award presented by LVMH and Virgil’s wife, Shannon Abloh — which was given to Issa Rae — and Icon of the Year to Janet Jackson.
L.A. Dinner with Madewell
On Wednesday, Madewell co-hosted a dinner in L.A. with Chase Sui Wonders and Lukas Gage in celebration of the brand’s latest denim collection. The soirée was held at Jon and Vinny’s with DJ sets by Zack Bia, Kidada Jones and Tendaji Lathan, and guests including Emma Roberts, Charles Melton, Kiernan Shipka, Grace Van Dien, Alexandra Shipp, Selah Marley, Bazzi, Benny Blanco, Meg Stalter, Jordan Firstman.
Longchamp Launch Party
Longchamp celebrated the launch of its “Les Filles” F/W 2022 campaign and new collection of next-generation handbags, the Box-Trot, with an event at The Crown NYC on Wednesday, featuring a special appearance by Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer.
