Colin Farrell to Be Honored at Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS

Fresh off the rapturous reception of his latest film The Banshees of Inisherin at the Venice Film Festival, Colin Farrell has been confirmed to receive special honors at the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS.

Scheduled for Sept. 15 at West Hollywood Park, Farrell will be feted alongside fellow honorees Charlize Theron and Sheryl Lee Ralph. Motown legend Thelma Houston will perform.

The actor has been a longtime ambassador of the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and was also quite close to the legendary star.

“I was lucky enough to know Elizabeth and in my time as her friend, it was so clear to me how important she felt her work with HIV/AIDS was. I am now thoroughly honored to help in keeping her message and the importance of her mission alive. I look forward to celebrating Elizabeth at this year’s gala,” said Farrell in a statement.

The gala, sponsored by Gilead Sciences with support from American Airlines, will be a seated dinner for 350 guests and include a program featuring a live performer, a live auction in partnership with Christie’s and a peek at exclusive items from the Elizabeth Taylor Archive.