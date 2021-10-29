Events of the Week: ‘Colin in Black and White,’ ‘Last Night in Soho’ and More

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at the week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including Colin in Black and White, Spencer, Last Night in Soho and The Shrink Next Door.

Love Life season two premiere

Paul Feig unveiled the second season of his HBO Max anthology series at a Tribeca Fall Preview event on Sunday, in which William Jackson Harper takes over as the main character of the show from Anna Kendrick. “This main character is from such a different walk of life; it’s such a different lens, but it still has that inherent relatability,” Kendrick, who is staying on this season as guest star and executive producer, told THR on the red carpet. “There’s so many moments of the season that just make me go like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve been exactly there,’ and you know that’s amazing when it’s a completely different story from a completely different perspective.”

Paul Feig and William Jackson Harper Rob Kim/Getty Images

Last Night in Soho premiere

Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, director Edgar Wright and co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns walked the red carpet on Monday for the Los Angeles premiere of Last Night in Soho. The Focus Features film was the first to premiere at the new Academy Museum’s David Geffen Theater and it do so in front of a crowd that included Annette Bening, Taika Waititi, Clifton Collins Jr., Darren Criss, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Beck, Adriana Lima, and Sparks duo Ron and Russell Mael. “It’s such a privilege,” Wright said of debuting his psychological thriller in the shiny new space, adding that it’s an honor to have any screening these days. “It’s so great to be in a room together watching not just this film but any film. We all have to count ourselves very lucky that we get to do this.”

Anya Taylor-Joy, Edgar Wright, Thomasin McKenzie, and Krysty Wilson-Cairns Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Anya Taylor-Joy Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Spencer Los Angeles premiere

Kristen Stewart, Jack Farthing and director Pablo Larrain premiered Spencer in Los Angeles on Tuesday after a successful international festival run and growing Oscar buzz for Stewart’s portrayal of Princess Diana. On the red carpet, the star spoke to THR about similarities between their two very public and scrutinized lives, saying “I have a lot of cameras in my life; I have to talk to people about things that I cherish,” but with one key difference: “I’m allowed to do that in a really unencumbered, free way.” Stewart added, “I think it’s really easy to be like ‘Oh, it’s so annoying that so many people take my picture’ — the reasons for why those lenses are there are so different. I can’t even imagine what it would have been like to be forced to perpetuate a lie.”

Kristen Stewart and director Pablo Larrain Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Colin in Black and White premiere

Colin Kaepernick made a rare public appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of his Netflix series Colin in Black and White on Thursday, where he was joined by co-creator Ava DuVernay and star Jaden Michael, who plays a high school version of the athlete and activist. “His bravery emboldens me. In this series he allows us to watch one life and interrogate our own — our own place in the world, in our community, in our family, in here, inside,” DuVernay said of Kaepernick before bringing him on stage at the newly opened Academy Museum. “We support him, we salute him, we thank him, he is Colin Kaepernick.”

Colin Kaepernick and Jaden Michael Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Head of UCAN scripted series at Netflix Peter Friedlander, Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John, Ava DuVernay, director of the original series at Netflix Alison Engel, and Netflix vp of global series Bela Bajaria Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The Shrink Next Door premiere

Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd celebrated their new Apple series The Shrink Next Door at the New York City premiere on Thursday, where they were joined by costars Kathryn Hahn, Casey Wilson and Cornell Womack, as well as EPs Georgia Pritchett and Michael Showalter. Saturday Night Live stars past and present Rachel Dratch, Heidi Gardner, Melissa Villasenor, and Kyle Mooney were among the guests at the Morgan Library event.

Casey Wilson, Paul Rudd, Georgia Pritchett, Will Ferrell and Kathryn Hahn Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Will Ferrell, Rachel Dratch, Paul Rudd, Heidi Gardner, Melissa Villasenor, and Kyle Mooney Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Regina King hand and footprint ceremony

Regina King was immortalized on Hollywood Boulevard on Thursday, adding her hand and footprints to the exclusive real estate in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre. Ava DuVernay and The Harder They Fall director Jeymes Samuel were also on hand to honor King at the ceremony.

Regina King

Oceana SeaChange Summer Party

Ted Danson hosted the 14th annual Oceana party on Oct. 23, with Brooklyn Decker, January Jones, Mary Steenburgen, Billy Magnussen, Oscar Nunez, June Diane Raphael and Sam Waterston among those in attendance. Laura Dern was honored at the event for her commitment to and advocacy of ocean conservation at the Laguna Beach event, which also included a performance by singer Donavon Frankenreiter.

Ted Danson, Laura Dern, Mary Steenburgen, Sam Waterston, January Jones and Oceana CEO Andy Sharpless Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Ebony Power 100

This year’s Ebony Power 100 event, hosted by Wayne Brady, recognized the best of Black culture on Oct. 23, with honorees including Colin Kaepernick, MC Lyte, music producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and Brady himself. Janet Jackson appeared via video to honor Jam and Lewis, as well as surprise the show’s NextGen winners with tickets to her concert. Questlove, Tia Mowry and Tamron Hall were also present at the Beverly Hilton event.

Wayne Brady and Ben Vereen Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

Elephant Cooperation Anti-Gala

Elephant Cooperation, a non-profit devoted to raising awareness of the African Elephant crisis, hosted a Halloween-themed anti-gala fundraiser on Oct. 23 at AV Irvine, attended by Shameless star Emma Kenney, Light As A Feather‘s Dylan Sprayberry and American Housewife‘s Meg Donnelly.

Dylan Sprayberry and Emma Kenney Rich Fury/Getty Images for Elephant Cooperation

Antlers

Keri Russell and director Scott Cooper attended a special screening of their supernatural horror film Antlers on Monday at Regal Essex Crossing in NYC. Neil Patrick Harris, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard also came out to support the movie.

Keri Russell and director Scott Cooper Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Neiman Marcus Holiday Debut and Fantasy Gifts Launch

There was a mini Ted Lasso reunion Tuesday on the Paramount lot in L.A. as the luxury retailer celebrated the debut of its “Celebrate Big, Love Even Bigger” holiday campaign by recruiting Phil Dunster and Juno Temple as hosts. DJ Alexandra Richards spun tunes as guests Natasha Lyonne, Miranda July, Lisa Rinna, Brad Goreski, Rashad Jennings, Jeanne Yang, Jessica Wang, George Kotsiopoulos, Erin Walsh, Maeve Reilly and Jake Cannavale perused a series of seven curated vignettes and took in a performance of the choreographed dance featured in the campaign video. Outfitted by Neiman Marcus style advisors, Temple wore an Alexander McQueen t-shirt, Dior bomber jacket and Versace boots and bag, while Dunster slipped into an Amiri blazer with Alexander McQueen pants, a Kiton sweater and Christian Louboutin shoes. The pair also took turns on the mic, appearing on stage with Neiman Marcus chief marketing officer Darren “Daz” McColl. “The joy and optimism of our show really coincide nicely with ‘Celebrate Bi — it’s the mood we all want for the holidays,” said Temple.

Phil Dunster and Juno Temple at the Neiman Marcus event. Courtesy of Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Swagger premiere

Kevin Durrant, executive producer of Apple basketball drama Swagger, walked the carpet of the show’s New York premiere on Tuesday alongside creator Reggie Rock Blythewood and EP Rich Kleiman. Isaiah Hill, Quvenzhané Wallis, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe, Tessa Ferrer and Tristan Mack Wilds also made appearances at the Brooklyn Academy of Music event.

Kevin Durant, Reggie Rock Blythewood and Rich Kleiman John Lamparski/Getty Images

TheRetaility.com dinner honoring Jordana Brewster

Lindzi Scharf’s recently-launched lifestyle website honored one of its profile subjects with an intimate and al fresco dinner at a private residence in Laurel Canyon on Wednesday night. Chef Olivia Muniak of La Cura created the menu in collaboration with event sponsors Apeel, Bragg and Landmark Vineyards. The three-course meal was complemented by live music, flowers from Abigail Spencer’s County Line Florals, rides by Cadillac and a gift bag curated TheRetaility that included items from Josie Maran, Lan Jaenicke, Amanu, Fable, Doen, Janessa Leone and Bragg. Other attendees included Brewster’s fiancé Mason Morfit, New York Times bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid, hairstylists Ted Gibson and Jason Backe and manager Liz York.