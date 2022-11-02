‘Come As You Are’ Podcast Set from Madison Wells, Pushkin

Come As You Are — the New York Times bestseller from Emily Nagoski — is being adapted as a podcast via Madison Wells and Pushkin Industries.

The podcast, due out Nov. 16, will be an eight-part series based on Nagoski’s 2015 book, a research and science-backed exploration of women’s sexuality. The podcast, according to the series’ synopsis, “will bring new dimensions to Emily’s distinct tone on female sexual wellbeing and her life’s work of helping people live with confidence and joy inside their bodies.”

Madison Wells, founded by Gigi Pritzker, and Pushkin Industries, headed by Malcolm Gladwell and Jacob Weisberg, will also collaborate on a film/ TV adaptation of the podcast.

Said Nagoski, “Connecting with a global audience was my aspiration when I was writing the book; turning it into an audio project only amplifies that dream. I can’t wait for my readers to tune in and for many new people to join the conversation, too.”

“I have been an avid listener of Pushkin for a long time, in addition to being a huge fan of Emily’s. Given Madison Wells’ core focus on spotlighting badass female voices and Pushkin’s unique ability to educate while entertaining, I knew that they would be the perfect partner in bringing Emily’s work to audio,” said Madison Wells’ Elizabeth Goodstein.