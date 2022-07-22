Inside San Diego Comic-Con’s ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ and ‘House of the Dragon’ Activations

Dragons are taking over San Diego.

Two activations at the city’s annual Comic-Con are taking fans inside the fantasy worlds of Paramount’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and HBO’s House of the Dragon.

The first installation sees Dungeons & Dragons transform the Omnia nightclub in San Diego’s Gaslamp District and has proven to be quite popular, with fans lining up around the block for their chance to get inside. The “Tavern Experience” is unique in that it provided the first in-depth look at the film, going live on Wednesday prior to the convention’s Hall H panel on Thursday.

Typically these first looks are reserved for digital distribution, but Paramount has gone big with their in-person event. A looping video inside the tavern showcases Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Regé-Jean Page and the rest of the primary cast in character. Additionally, every 15 minutes a dragon from the film appears on a massive screen inside the night club, complete with smoke effects. Fans leave the tavern experience with their own souvenir mug, after downing complimentary glowing drinks.

The #DnDMovie Tavern experience at #ComicCon also gives a first look at the design for the dragons in the movie pic.twitter.com/5wxbhLYv5R — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 21, 2022

After hanging at the tavern, Comic-Con attendees can make their way to another dragon-themed experience, this one tied to HBO’s upcoming House of the Dragon.

Outside, the experience is a fully fleshed-out version of one of the series’ primary locations, Flea Bottom, complete with actors in character as peasants and merchants.

After interacting with the Flea Bottom residents, attendees are led into a castle owned by House Lannister. Once inside “House of the Dragon: The Dragon’s Den,” Game of Thrones fans get the chance to hatch their very own dragon egg in an immersive walkthrough. Guests are guided through a ritual dragon-hatching ceremony, which includes a chance to hold a “real” five-pound dragon egg, before receiving their very own, fully unique digital dragon within the newly-launched “DracARys” app.

The app, developed by Niantic — the studio known for Pokémon Go — is available exclusively to Comic-Con visitors before its global launch on July 25. The experience ends with the chance to sit on the Iron Throne (along with the obligatory photo). Notably, this is not the worn-down version of the Throne seen in the original Game of Thrones, but a newer, shinier Throne, as House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of the first series.

Both the Dungeons & Dragons Tavern Experience and House of the Dragon Dragon’s Den are taking place through Sunday of Comic-Con weekend.