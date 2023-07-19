Comic-Con Cruise Experience to Set Sail in 2025

Comic-Con is coming to the high seas.

San Diego Comic Convention, the parent company of the international comic convention, and Entertainment Cruise Productions — which has previously produced a Star Trek cruise experience — are teaming to launch Comic-Con: The Cruise. The full-ship charter will take fans from Tampa to the Mexican island Cozumel onboard Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas, with its first voyage set for Feb. 5-9, 2025.

“With a stellar reputation for producing fan events on the ocean, we are excited that Entertainment Cruise Productions has developed Comic-Con: The Cruise to be a truly new kind of adventure,” said David Glanzer, a spokesperson for the popular convention, in a statement. “The team at ECP shares our passion for transformational events and innovative programming and we are excited they are building something so amazing.”

Fans will be immersed in a one-of-a-kind experience dedicated to comics and popular arts. Fans will have the chance to interact with actors, creators, authors and more as part of a lineup of special events and activities, including talent-hosted tastings, trivia sessions and live demonstrations. There will also be theme night parties and cosplay events featuring party bands and DJs, competitive video and tabletop gaming, vendors, group panels and Q&A sessions, meet and greets, as well as autograph and photograph sessions.

“Comic-Con is unrivaled in creating a community that brings people together for experiences you can’t find anywhere else,” Greg Laubach, executive director of Entertainment Cruise Productions, added in his own statement. “It’s what we love to do, and we have designed Comic-Con: The Cruise to be a one-of-a-kind ultimate fan adventure.”

The entire experience will take place as the cruise navigates the waters of the Caribbean and Mexico, including white sand beaches, mountains and rich architecture. While on the cruise liner, guests can relax poolside, scale a 40-feet rock climbing wall, play mini golf green, visit the spa, and dine at a dozen restaurants and bars. Serenade of the Seas’ luxury accommodations and activities will also be supported by a Vegas-style casino and panoramic views of the surrounding scenery.

Cabin rates start at $990 per person for a double occupancy room, which includes all performances, interviews, parties, events and meals. Comic-Con fans can learn more at micconthecruise.com.