Constance Wu, Finn Wittrock, Anna Camp and Adam Rothenberg Team for L.A. Production of ‘2:22 – A Ghost Story’

Spooky season will soon be in session at L.A.’s Center Theatre Group.

The nonprofit theater company has set Constance Wu, Finn Wittrock, Anna Camp and Adam Rothenberg to star in 2:22 — A Ghost Story, a four-person play described as an “intriguing, funny and scary supernatural thriller.” Previews at CTG’s Ahmanson Theatre begin Oct. 29 with an official opening set for Nov. 4. The play will then run through Dec. 4.

Written by Danny Robins and directed by Matthew Dunster, A Ghost Story follows Jenny (Wu) who believes her new home is haunted while her husband Sam (Wittrock) isn’t having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, an old friend Lauren (Camp) and her new partner Ben (Rothenberg), and after a conversation about beliefs and skepticism, the foursome make a pact to stay up until 2:22 a.m. to know for sure.

The production marks Ahmanson stage debuts for Wu, Wittrock, Rothenberg and Camp. Rothenberg previously starred in Center Theatre Group’s Burn This at the Mark Taper Forum in 2011. Tickets go on sale Oct. 10.

2:22 – A Ghost Story is currently running in London’s West End at the Criterion Theatre through Jan. 8 with a cast including Tamsin Carroll, Felix Scott, Laura Whitmore and Matt Willis. It’s received rave reviews including one from The Guardian calling it “a slick, chilling romp of a play.” The play won all three WhatsOnStage Awards it was nominated for including best new play.

2:22 – A Ghost Story is produced by special arrangement with Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David and Kater Gordon. The creative team includes Anna Fleischle (scenic design), Cindy Lin (costume design), Lucy Carter (lighting design), Sean Gleason (lighting design recreation), Ian Dickinson for Autograph (sound design), Chris Fisher (illusions), Will Houstoun (illusion recreation), David Caparelliotis and Joe Gery for Caparelliotis Casting (casting), Gabriel Vega Weissman (associate director), Edgar Landa (fight director), Natsuko Ohama (vocal coach) and David S. Franklin (production stage manager).

Wu, last seen in Amazon’s The Terminal List, will release her memoir Making a Scene on Tuesday and stars in Sony’s Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, out Friday. Wittrock has been seen on Broadway in Death of a Salesman and The Glass Menagerie. He next stars in the upcoming Green Lantern series on HBO Max.

Camp, who has an upcoming slate that includes From Black, A Little Prayer, 5000 Blankets and Unexpected, has been seen on Broadway in Equus, opposite Daniel Radcliffe, and The Country Girl.

Rothenberg is best known for his role on Netflix’s Ozark. His New York theater credits include The Layover, The Retributionists, The Wooden Breeks, Danny and the Deep Blue Sea and Birdy.

Robins, an award-winning writer, broadcaster and journalist, created The Battersea Poltergeist, a podcast series combining drama and documentary to tell a real-life ghost story. Dunster is an Olivier-nominated director, playwright and actor. He directed Martin McDonagh’s A Very Very Very Dark Matter and Hangmen.