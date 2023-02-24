Events of the Week: ‘Daisy Jones and the Six,’ ‘Cocaine Bear’ and More

Riley Keough, Reese Witherspoon and Sam Claflin attend the 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Los Angeles red carpet premiere on Feb. 23.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Daisy Jones and the Six, Cocaine Bear, Party Down and Bel-Air.

Cocaine Bear premiere

Elizabeth Banks debuted her latest project on Tuesday in L.A., alongside producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller and stars Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Margo Martindale and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Aditya Sood, Elizabeth Banks, Christopher Miller and Phil Lord Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Keri Russell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Alden Ehrenreich Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Party Down premiere

Thirteen years after the workplace comedy came to a close, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Jane Lynch, Megan Mullally and Ryan Hansen attended the premiere for the show’s third season in L.A. on Wednesday, with new castmembers Jennifer Garner, James Marsden, Zoë Chao and Tyrel Jackson Williams.

Executive vp of original programming at Starz Karen Bailey, Martin Starr, president of domestic networks at Starz Alison Hoffman, president and CEO at Starz Jeffrey A. Hirsch, Zoë Chao, Jennifer Garner, Ryan Hansen, John Enbom, Rob Thomas, executive vp TriStar Television at Sony Pictures Kathryn Busby, Jane Lynch, Megan Mullally, Ken Marino, Tyrel Jackson Williams, James Marsden, and executive vp of international networks Darren Nielson Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Ken Marino and Ryan Hansen Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Haley Joel Osment, Zoë Chao, Martin Starr and Naomi Scott Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Bel-Air season two premiere

Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones, Simone Joy Jones, showrunner Carla Banks Waddles and guest stars Karrueche Tran, Saweetie and Jazlyn Martin walked the L.A. carpet for the season two premiere of their Peacock show on Wednesday.

Jimmy Akingbola, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Adrian Holmes, Carla Banks-Waddles, Morgan Cooper, Jabari Banks, Simone Joy Jones, Akira Akbar and Jordan L. Jones Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

We Have a Ghost premiere

We Have a Ghost premiered at Netflix’s Tudum Theater in L.A. on Wednesday, with stars David Harbour, Anthony Mackie, Jahi Winston, Jennifer Coolidge, Tig Notaro, Erica Ash, Niles Fitch, Isabella Russo and Steve Coulter in attendance alongside director Christopher Landon.

Erica Ash, Anthony Mackie, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Jennifer Coolidge, David Harbour and Niles Fitch Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Christopher Landon and Jennifer Coolidge Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Sony Future Filmmaker Awards

Creo announced the winners for the first edition of the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards during a black-tie awards ceremony on Wednesday on the Sony Pictures Studio lot. Thirty filmmakers were shortlisted across six categories with six winners announced on the night, receiving a range of cash prizes and Sony Digital Imaging equipment.

Dan Thorburn (U.K.), Salt Water Town was the winner of the fiction category; Daniela Lucato (Italy), The Things You Don’t Know About Me, Mom of the non-fiction category; and Pedro Furtado (Brazil), The Good Dolphins of the environment category. In the student filmmaker section, Mateo Salas (Colombia, Universidad de Antioquia, Colombia), The Sun of the River won the fiction category and Seonghoon Eric Park (Republic of Korea, Boston University), In Cod We Trust won non-fiction; Pan Tianhong (China Mainland), Homework for Winter Vacation won the Future Format competition.

Award winners Daniela Lucato (Italy, The Things You Don’t Know About Me, Mom), Seonghoon Eric Park (Republic of Korea, In Cod We Trust), Tristar Pictures president Nicole Brown, Dan Thorburn (U.K., Salt Water Town) and Pedro Furtado (Brazil, The Good Dolphins) courtesy of Creo

The 2023 shortlisted filmmakers Courtesy of Creo

Daisy Jones and the Six premiere

Amazon’s new music series debuted in L.A. on Thursday with stars Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone, Sebastian Chacon, Josh Whitehouse and executive producer Reese Witherspoon.

(Top) Ayesha Harris, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Timothy Olyphant, James Ponsoldt, Nzingha Stewart, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Will Graham, Tom Wright (bottom) Frankie Pine, Brad Mendelsohn, Camila Morrone, Sam Claflin, Scott Neustadter, Lauren Rachelle Levy, Jen Salke, Reese Witherspoon, Riley Keough, Suki Waterhouse, Nabiyah Be, Sue Kroll and Albert Cheng Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Sebastian Chacon, Suki Waterhouse, Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone and Josh Whitehouse Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Camila Morrone, Riley Keough and Suki Waterhouse Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Sex/Life special screening

Stars Adam Demos, Sarah Shahi, Margaret Odette, Wallis Day, Cleo Anthony, Jonathan Sadowski, Karn Kalra and showrunner Stacy Rukeyser attended a special screening for the Netflix show’s second season in L.A. on Thursday.

Karn Kalra, Adam Demos, Wallis Day, Stacy Rukeyser, Margaret Odette, Sarah Shahi, Jonathan Sadowski and Cleo Anthony Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Poguelandia

On Saturday, Netflix hosted Poguelandia, an immersive event in Huntington Beach to celebrate the upcoming third season of Outer Banks. Castmembers Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, Carlacia Grant and Charles Esten joined fans to experience musical performances from Khalid, Lil Baby, alt-J, Elley Duhé, Surf Mesa and The Nude Party.

Andy McQueen, Caroline Arapoglou, Peter Friedlander, Charles Halford, Nicholas Cirillo, Austin North, Drew Starkey, Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant, Cullen Moss, Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, (front) Bela Bajaria, Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, Charles Esten, Shannon Burke and Emily Levitan Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Lil Baby Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Khalid Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Demon Slayer premiere

Aniplex of America and Crunchyroll held a L.A. red carpet premiere event for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village at the Orpheum Theatre on Saturday, with Japanese voice actor Natsuki Hanae and producer Yuma Takahashi, as well as English voice actor Zach Aguilar and guests including Nia Long.

Nia Long and son Kez Udoka Steven Simione/Getty Images

Yuma Takahashi, Natsuki Hanae, Tanjiro and Zach Aguilar Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

All-Star Weekend Wrap Party

On Sunday night, Tres Generaciones Tequila hosted the All-Star Weekend Wrap Party in Salt Lake City, featuring a performance by 2 Chainz. Janelle Monáe, who performed and played in the Celebrity Game, and NBA player Mac McClung, who won the Slam Dunk Contest, were also in attendance.

Mac McClung and Janelle Monáe Natasha Campos/Getty Images

Roybal School Q&A

Board member Eva Longoria took part in a Q&A at Los Angeles’ new Roybal School of Film and Television Production Magnet on Tuesday.

Senior director, content strategy at E! Networks and chairman, Black Women in Film Network Jaunice Sills; manager, production talent and partnerships, global talent development and inclusion at NBCUniversal Nicole Mills; senior vp of talent at Illumination Dawn Yamazi; Eva Longoria; co-producer, Illumination Kelly Lake; director, communications at Disney Kelly Camunez; director, corporate social responsibility at Disney Alicia Katz; and corporate social responsibility specialist at Disney Shanequa Williams Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

NAACP Image Awards’ “Images: Fashion Moments in Time”

Fashion model and activist Bethann Hardison received the Vanguard Award at the 54th NAACP Image Awards’ “Images: Fashion Moments in Time” event on Thursday in L.A, ahead of the weekend’s awards show.

Bethann Hardison Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed screening

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York hosted a special private screening of the Oscar-nominated documentary on Wednesday, followed by a Q&A with director Laura Poitras and film subject Nan Goldin.

David Velasco, Laura Poitras, Nan Goldin and Max Hollein Courtesy of Dave Allocca/StarPix

Tribeca Festival x The New Yorker screenings

On Thursday, Tribeca co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal and The New Yorker editor David Remnick hosted a screening at the Tribeca Screening Room in NYC for Oscar-nominated short films Stranger at the Gate and Night Ride.