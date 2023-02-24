Events of the Week: ‘Daisy Jones and the Six,’ ‘Cocaine Bear’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Daisy Jones and the Six, Cocaine Bear, Party Down and Bel-Air.
Cocaine Bear premiere
Elizabeth Banks debuted her latest project on Tuesday in L.A., alongside producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller and stars Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Margo Martindale and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.
Party Down premiere
Related Stories
Thirteen years after the workplace comedy came to a close, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Jane Lynch, Megan Mullally and Ryan Hansen attended the premiere for the show’s third season in L.A. on Wednesday, with new castmembers Jennifer Garner, James Marsden, Zoë Chao and Tyrel Jackson Williams.
Bel-Air season two premiere
Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones, Simone Joy Jones, showrunner Carla Banks Waddles and guest stars Karrueche Tran, Saweetie and Jazlyn Martin walked the L.A. carpet for the season two premiere of their Peacock show on Wednesday.
We Have a Ghost premiere
We Have a Ghost premiered at Netflix’s Tudum Theater in L.A. on Wednesday, with stars David Harbour, Anthony Mackie, Jahi Winston, Jennifer Coolidge, Tig Notaro, Erica Ash, Niles Fitch, Isabella Russo and Steve Coulter in attendance alongside director Christopher Landon.
Sony Future Filmmaker Awards
Creo announced the winners for the first edition of the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards during a black-tie awards ceremony on Wednesday on the Sony Pictures Studio lot. Thirty filmmakers were shortlisted across six categories with six winners announced on the night, receiving a range of cash prizes and Sony Digital Imaging equipment.
Dan Thorburn (U.K.), Salt Water Town was the winner of the fiction category; Daniela Lucato (Italy), The Things You Don’t Know About Me, Mom of the non-fiction category; and Pedro Furtado (Brazil), The Good Dolphins of the environment category. In the student filmmaker section, Mateo Salas (Colombia, Universidad de Antioquia, Colombia), The Sun of the River won the fiction category and Seonghoon Eric Park (Republic of Korea, Boston University), In Cod We Trust won non-fiction; Pan Tianhong (China Mainland), Homework for Winter Vacation won the Future Format competition.
Daisy Jones and the Six premiere
Amazon’s new music series debuted in L.A. on Thursday with stars Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone, Sebastian Chacon, Josh Whitehouse and executive producer Reese Witherspoon.
Sex/Life special screening
Stars Adam Demos, Sarah Shahi, Margaret Odette, Wallis Day, Cleo Anthony, Jonathan Sadowski, Karn Kalra and showrunner Stacy Rukeyser attended a special screening for the Netflix show’s second season in L.A. on Thursday.
Poguelandia
On Saturday, Netflix hosted Poguelandia, an immersive event in Huntington Beach to celebrate the upcoming third season of Outer Banks. Castmembers Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, Carlacia Grant and Charles Esten joined fans to experience musical performances from Khalid, Lil Baby, alt-J, Elley Duhé, Surf Mesa and The Nude Party.
Demon Slayer premiere
Aniplex of America and Crunchyroll held a L.A. red carpet premiere event for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village at the Orpheum Theatre on Saturday, with Japanese voice actor Natsuki Hanae and producer Yuma Takahashi, as well as English voice actor Zach Aguilar and guests including Nia Long.
All-Star Weekend Wrap Party
On Sunday night, Tres Generaciones Tequila hosted the All-Star Weekend Wrap Party in Salt Lake City, featuring a performance by 2 Chainz. Janelle Monáe, who performed and played in the Celebrity Game, and NBA player Mac McClung, who won the Slam Dunk Contest, were also in attendance.
Roybal School Q&A
Board member Eva Longoria took part in a Q&A at Los Angeles’ new Roybal School of Film and Television Production Magnet on Tuesday.
NAACP Image Awards’ “Images: Fashion Moments in Time”
Fashion model and activist Bethann Hardison received the Vanguard Award at the 54th NAACP Image Awards’ “Images: Fashion Moments in Time” event on Thursday in L.A, ahead of the weekend’s awards show.
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed screening
The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York hosted a special private screening of the Oscar-nominated documentary on Wednesday, followed by a Q&A with director Laura Poitras and film subject Nan Goldin.
Tribeca Festival x The New Yorker screenings
On Thursday, Tribeca co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal and The New Yorker editor David Remnick hosted a screening at the Tribeca Screening Room in NYC for Oscar-nominated short films Stranger at the Gate and Night Ride.
