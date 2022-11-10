×
Daniel Craig Busts a Move in Taika Waititi-Directed, Rita Ora-Soundtracked Belvedere Vodka Campaign

The former James Bond shows off his dancing skills in the new spot choreographed by JaQuel Knight, who has worked with Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Chris Brown.

Daniel Craig Belvedere
Daniel Craig in a new global campaign for Belvedere shot by Juergen Teller. Courtesy of Belvedere

The opening credits of Belvedere Vodka’s new campaign announce that Daniel Craig plays “himself” — and this is Craig like you’ve never seen him before.

After a very 007-opening that features a dapper Craig peering out from the iconic Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, Craig offers up a sly smirk before ducking into a waiting car while throngs of fans and photographers crowd the scene. Craig then slides out the other side of the car in an all-black ensemble as he struts down the street and into the lobby of the city’s Cheval Blanc Paris hotel.

Daniel Craig Belvedere
Daniel Craig appears in a new global campaign for Belvedere shot by Juergen Teller. Courtesy of Belvedere

Craig then busts a move through the lobby and onto the rooftop before eventually making his way into his room, where he reaches inside a Belvedere-stocked bar, all the while showing off his dancing skills. “Cut!” yells director Taika Waititi, who appears to share a message. “Let’s go again. Just be yourself.”

The spot’s creative team also includes choreographer JaQuel Knight, styling by Christine Centenera, photography by Juergen Teller and a soundtrack by Waititi’s new wife, Rita Ora, with rapper Griggs.

See the spot below.

