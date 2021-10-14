Daniel Craig on Why He’s Preferred Going to Gay Bars: “It Was a Very Safe Place to Be”

“I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember. One of the reasons: because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often,” he recounted. “It was like… ‘I don’t want to end up in a punch-up.’ And I did. That would happen quite a lot.”

But there was also one other perk for Craig when it comes to his bar type of choice. Not only was the atmosphere more laid back, but it was also a good place for him to meet interested women, as they were also there for similar reasons.

“It would just be a good place to go. Everybody was chill, everybody. You didn’t really have to sort of state your sexuality. It was okay. And it was a very safe place to be,” Craig explained. “And I could meet girls there, cause there are a lot of girls there for exactly the same reason I was there. It was kind of an ulterior motive.”