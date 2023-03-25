Daniel Radcliffe and Girlfriend Erin Darke Expecting Their First Child

Daniel Radcliffe and longtime girlfriend Erin Darke are expecting their first child together.

A representative for the Harry Potter actor told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday that Darke is pregnant. The pair met on the set of the 2013 film Kill Your Darlings, in which Radcliffe portrayed famed poet Allen Ginsberg, while Darke played a woman who shares a romantic encounter with him.

The 33-year-old actor, who most recently portrayed comedic musician “Weird Al” Yankovic in last year’s feature Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, does not tend to share much about his personal life and is not on social media.

During a 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Radcliffe offered his take on why his private life doesn’t usually dominate media headlines. “I think in the years since I’ve been sober, I just don’t do anything interesting enough,” he reasoned. “As an actor, I just want to live my life and see my friends, and I just want the thing people talk about to be the work.”

In March 2022, while promoting his role in the comedy The Lost City opposite Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, Radcliffe told People that he and Darke have been “really happy” together. He said at the time: “I’ve got a really nice life. I’ve been with my girlfriend for a decade, pretty much.”

Darke is an actress who has recurred on Radcliffe’s series Miracle Workers. Her other credits include a recurring part on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and roles in the films Thank You for Your Service and Don’t Think Twice.