Daniel Radcliffe and Girlfriend Erin Darke Welcome Their First Child

Yer a father, Harry!
A representative for Daniel Radcliffe confirmed that the actor and his and longtime girlfriend Erin Darke have welcomed their first child a month after the news broke that the couple was expecting.
The actors met on the set of 2013 film Kill Your Darlings, in which the Harry Potter star plays famed poet Allen Ginsberg, while Darke portrays a woman he has a sexual encounter with in a library. The couple also starred alongside each other in Miracle Workers.
The actor most recently took on the role of “Weird Al” Yankovic in Roku’s biopic parody of the artist’s life, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Darke had a recurring role on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and currently stars in Prime Video’s Moonshine.
Radcliffe and Darke have kept their relationship mostly out of the public eye, only appearing on red carpets together from time to time. The Woman in Black actor is especially private about his personal life and doesn’t have any social media accounts, while the Good Girls Revolt actress is on the platforms but isn’t active on them.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Radcliffe explained why he thinks he’s been able to stay mostly out of the media. “I think in the years since I’ve been sober, I just don’t do anything interesting enough,” he said. “As an actor, I just want to live my life and see my friends, and I just want the thing people talk about to be the work.”
The actor previously told People that he and Darke are “really happy” and “definitely like” working together, despite it not being something they would want to do all the time.
“We obviously met on film and so getting to do stuff on Miracle Workers with her last year was incredibly special and felt lovely,” he told the publication. “Hopefully we’ll get to do more in the future, but we also both write, so maybe we’d write something together at some point, and that would be cool.”
