Sobriety Advocate Danny Trejo to Receive Experience, Strength and Hope Award for Memoir

Danny Trejo will soon be an award-winning memoirist.

The veteran actor, restauranteur and Los Angeles superstar will be honored by Writers In Treatment with an Experience Strength and Hope Award for his book Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood. The honor — named after a well-known saying in 12-step groups — is doled out annually “to an individual who has written a memoir about their career and brutally honest journey from addiction to clean and sober living.”

Last year’s recipient, KTLA anchor, Courtney Friel, will present to Trejo. Also on the program are host Ed Begley Jr., headlining comedian Paula Poundstone, performer Philip Lawrence, presenter Joanna Cassidy and actor James Black who will deliver a spoken word performance. Tony Denison, star of TNT’s Major Crimes, will present the annual REEL Recovery Film Festival’s audience favorite award for Fruckus to filmmaker Evan York.

“We are thrilled to honor the one and only Danny Trejo, who bravely poured his heart out in his memoir,” said Leonard Lee Buschel, co-founder of Writers In Treatment. “The past few years have been a challenge for those in need of sobriety. By lending his encouraging and influential voice to the fight, Mr. Trejo has inspired countless people to seek help as they begin their journey to recovery.”

The event is set to take place on Dec. 7 at the Skirball Cultural Center with a specific dress code: “No Gowns, No Tuxes, No UGGS.” Founded in 2008 by author and addiction expert Leonard Lee Buschel and director Robert Downey, Sr., Writers In Treatment produces and presents events dedicated to the concept that “treatment works and recovery is possible.”

The event is presented by sponsor the Guest House Ocala with additional support from KBI Recycling, Trauma & Beyond Center, J. Flowers Health, Social Model Recovery Systems and the Addiction/Recovery eBulletin.