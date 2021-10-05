David Arquette Teams With Remarkable Entertainment to Open Empire Circus

David Arquette revealed Tuesday he is opening the Empire Circus in Brooklyn this fall.

The actor, who is the circus’ creative director, has partnered with Remarkable Entertainment to bring the interactive festival to Empire Stores and its courtyard situated between the Manhattan and Brooklyn Bridges.

Empire Circus, which opens Nov. 12 and runs until Jan. 30 in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Dumbo, will feature a choose-your-own-adventure experience as well as Bozo the Clown, a circus staple that was created in 1946 and first appeared on US television three years later. Arquette acquired the rights to Bozo the Clown following the passing of Larry Harmon, the entrepreneur who branded Bozo.

“Bozo represents a world of love, light, and laughter. Something we can all use more of right now.” Arquette said in a statement about the upcoming event. “There is a Bozo inside each and every one of us and letting our Bozo out will help make the world a brighter place.”

In the upcoming limited engagement, guests will be able to choose between being a crew member, a Grand Prize Game show contestant, or an aerialist as they navigate the circus with Bozo’s help. The spectacle will span across Empire Stores’ five floors.

The event may require masks, vaccinations, or negative COVID-19 tests to attend based on current CDC and state guidelines. Audiences of all ages are welcome.

Empire Circus is directed and co-created by Lorenzo Pisoni. The space was designed by John Kole. The circus aims to celebrate New York artists and hire locals.

In a statement Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said of the event, “People come from all over the world to New York City for the spectacular, unparalleled entertainment we have to offer. Our world-renowned cultural sector went dark during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s ready to light up our lives again. The upcoming Empire Circus is a reassuring sign that DUMBO, our borough, and our city, are making a comeback. I applaud the organizers for putting on this innovative program, particularly for engaging local artists and residents so that everyone can enjoy the circus right here in Brooklyn.”

Tickets are available to the general public starting Oct. 6.