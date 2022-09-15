David Spade and Wendie Malick to Host 2022 Environmental Media Association Awards (Exclusive)

- Share this article on Facebook
David Spade and Wendie Malick are set to host the 2022 Environmental Media Association Awards gala.
The Just Shoot Me co-stars previously hosted the event in 2000.
“I couldn’t ask for a better co-host for this year’s EMA Awards Gala,” Malick, who also serves as an EMA board member, said in a statement. “I’d like to take full credit for igniting David’s passion for environmental activism, but I think he saw the light when he became a Dad. I look forward to celebrating all that has been achieved this year, and once again being on stage with my friend David to honor those bringing inspiration and humor to the very serious issues affecting our planet.”
The EMA also announced this year’s nominees for its celebration of environmental excellence in media.
Nominated projects include films Don’t Look Up and Jurassic World Dominion and episodes of TV shows Abbott Elementary, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Yellowstone, The Man Who Fell to Earth, Ziwe, The Problem With Jon Stewart, Saturday Night Live and The End is Nye.
“With our 32-year history, I’m always overwhelmed at the annual submissions and nominees for their remarkable ability to combine entertainment with clear science and messages of personal activism and solutions,” EMA CEO Debbie Levin said in a statement.
EMA creative director Asher Levin added, “From our feature nominees to our reality and children’s categories, our content proves that the global audience is receptive and hungry for hard hitting content in their entertainment.”
The EMA Awards previously announced that it would honor Billie Eilish, Maggie Baird and Nikki Reed at its Oct. 8 event, recognizing efforts to protect the planet.
The Hollywood Reporter is one of the sponsors of the 32nd annual EMA Awards, which are presented by Toyota. Additional sponsors include Amazon Studios, CAA, City National Bank, Climate & Health Foundation, Clover Sonoma, Climate & Health Program School of Medicine University of Colorado, Fox corporation, Sunset Studios, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Kellogg Garden Products , LACarGuy Family of Dealerships, Montage International, NBCUniversal, Paramount Pictures, Pendry Hotels & Resorts, Santa Rita Wineries, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Star Waggons, The Walt Disney Company and Warner Bros. Discovery.
Read on for a full list of this year’s nominees.
Feature Film
Don’t Look Up – Netflix
Jurassic World Dominion – Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment
Variety Television
Ziwe: Hot! – SHOWTIME
The Problem with Jon Stewart: Climate Change – Apple TV+
Saturday Night Live: Episode #1812 – NBCUniversal, Broadway Video
Children’s Television
Teen Titans Go!: Polly Ethylene and Tara Phthalate – Cartoon Network/Warner Bros. Animation (Warner Bros. Discovery)
Kid Correspondent: Which Snack Is Best For the Planet? – Participant/YouTube Originals
Mickey Mouse Funhouse: “Crystal Clear Waters” – Disney Branded Television
Documentary Film
Eating Our Way To Extinction – Broxstar Productions LTD
FIN – Discovery+ (Warner Bros. Discovery)
Burning – Amazon Studios, Propagate Content, Dirty Films
Youth Unstoppable: The Rise of the Global Youth Climate Movement – WaterBear, Scythia Films, Connect4Climate and Creative Visions
Documentary Series
The Next Thing You Eat: Sushi – Hulu
The Green Planet: Human worlds – BBC Studios The Natural History Unit
America the Beautiful: Brave New World – National Geographic
Meltdown: Three Mile Island: The Accident – Netflix
Paul Junger Witt Comedy Award
Abbott Elementary: Art Teacher – Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television (Warner Bros. Discovery) and 20th Television
American Dad: Dr. Sunderson’s SunSuckers – TBS (Warner Bros. Discovery) in association with 20th Television Animation
Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Watermelon – HBO/HBO Max (Warner Bros. Discovery)
Television Episodic Drama
The Man Who Fell to Earth: New Angels of Promise – SHOWTIME
Yellowstone: Keep the Wolves Close – Paramount Network
Joe Pickett: A Monster at the Gate – Paramount Television Studios
Reality Television
The End Is Nye – The Volcano Paradox – Universal Television Alternative Studio and UCP, divisions of Universal Studio Group, and Fuzzy Door
Home Sweet Home: There’s No TV? – Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ARRAY Filmworks / NBCUniversal
Biggest Little Farm: The Return – National Geographic
