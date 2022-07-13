Diane Keaton To Be Honored at Carousel of Hope Ball

The Carousel of Hope Ball will return to an in-person affair this fall and organizers have invited Diane Keaton to take the stage and receive the Brass Ring Award.

A longtime supporter of the Children’s Diabetes Foundation, Keaton has been selected to receive the award for her philanthropic commitments to the community and continued support of the cause, per event organizers. She has supported the Carousel of Hope and the Children’s Diabetes Foundation by serving on the entertainment committee and attending events in years past. She also supports Stand Up To Cancer, Alliance For Children’s Rights, Helen Woodward Animal Center and NCCRA, among other causes.

“We are so thrilled to honor the multi-talented Diane Keaton with the Brass Ring Award this year. Diane has been a dear friend for many years and her giving spirit radiates to everyone around her,” said event chair and host Barbara Davis. “Her film roles have made her one of our most beloved actresses, directors and authors of our time.”

Previous Brass Ring recipients include George Clooney, Robert De Niro, Sidney Poitier, Whitney Houston, Denzel Washington, Frank Sinatra, Jane Fonda, Stevie Wonder, Sherry Lansing, Halle Berry, Magic Johnson and Hillary Clinton.

The 36th annual event will be held Oct. 8 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Presented by Dexcom, the biennial event raises funds for care and diabetes research at the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes. Additional support is provided by American Airlines, the Beverly Hilton and Marlyn and Robert Day. The event’s production team includes Clive Davis, Jay Leno, George Schlatter and Quincy Jones. Carousel Balls have raised more than $110 million to date.

Keaton is currently filming Book Club 2: The Next Chapter and she next stars in Mack & Rita and Maybe I Do.